West Texas A&M celebrates 50 years with James and Mary Elizabeth Cornette Library

CANYON - West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) celebrated the 50th anniversary for its James and Mary Elizabeth Cornette Library during an event held Tuesday morning at the WTAMU library atrium.

During the event, many spoke on behalf of the library's significance to the college over the years, including Dr. Jim Cornette, son of the library’s namesakes and professor emeritus of mathematics at Iowa State University; the university's President Walter Wendler; Sidnye Johnson, head of special collections and university archives; WTAMU's director of information and library resources, Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, and more.

"The library has had a huge impact on the university over the years. I feel the library is really the heart of the university; we are centrally located on campus. We are not only a place for research for faculty and students, but we are a place where students can come participate in study rooms, learn, join in activities. ... It is a place where anyone can come," Kennedy-Witthar said.

During the event, each speaker described how the library had impacted them over the years and the evolution of the Cornette facility itself, with the institution's first library established in 1910 housed in the administration building, until a fire in 1914 destroyed the space and many of the reading materials inside.

As stated in a news release from WTAMU, from 1916 until 1952, the library was housed in Old Main. And for the next 22 years, the library was located adjacent to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. (The building was annexed to the museum in 1986.)

The current library opened in 1974 — a 88,900-square-feet facility in the center of campus. The library is named for James and Mary Elizabeth Cornette; James Cornette was WTAMU's third president, serving from 1948 until 1973, a year before the new library opened.

Cornette’s 25-year tenure at WTAMU was marked by significant expansion, both in enrollment and, subsequently, in campus construction. The Cornette Library was among one of those additions.

The library currently houses more than 304,000 print book titles and nearly 15,000 print serial titles, primarily journals and newspapers. The library also boasts extensive electronic resources. To manage the vast collection, the library typically employs 27 full-time staff members, plus student workers.

During his speech, Wendler spoke of the library's significance to the Texas Panhandle over its 50 years and what it will continue to mean for students as they pursue their higher education.

"I believe it is the heart of our institution, and I believe our institution is the heart of the Texas Panhandle. This library is not ours alone; it belongs to our region. It belongs to the panhandle. Everyone can have access to an intellectual resource viewed to be of great value for the past half century. This building has affected the lives of many people," Wendler said.

One of the library's most prestigious — yet lesser-known — features is the Texas Poets’ Corner, an impressive collection of rare books, artwork, and furniture on the library’s second floor.

The space was established in 2003 with a $2.8 million estate gift by the late Dr. Jenny Lind Porter Scott, a former Texas Poet Laureate and WTAMU assistant professor of English. Among the items on display is the original handwritten manuscript of O. Henry’s short story, “A Fog in Santone,” a grand piano dating to the 1870s, and a lithograph portrait of William Shakespeare displayed at the World's Fair in 1853.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, a yearlong exhibit on the first floor of the library’s first level showcases the evolution of WTAMU's library history, including artifacts from the previous library locations on display, showcasing original bookcases, archived catalogue materials, and a section of a stained-glass windows.

WTAMU student Katlynn Weaber said she visits the university's library upwards of four times a week and has found the space a vital element in her schooling while perusing her degree.

"Without the library, I wouldn't be able to get any of my work done; here I can do so without distractions. ... I believe the library is an amazing resource for students, to be able to get all of our materials and have a space to either collaborate or work alone. If we didn't have this library, I don't think a lot of the WT students would be doing as well as we are without the resources the library offers," Weaber said.

Rounding off the event with a bang, the WTAMU library book cart drill team "the Cartigans" gave a special performance for all in attendance.

For more about the WTAMU Cornette Library, visit them online at https://www.wtamu.edu/library/ .

