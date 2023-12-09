West Texas A&M graduates begin new chapter in their education journey

CANYON - More than 950 students from West Texas A&M University (WT) celebrated their graduation during commencement ceremonies held Saturday at the First United Bank Center in front of a packed house of eager friends and parents.

Students from the various college disciplines took part in ceremonies in the morning and afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 9.

WT President Walter V. Wendler shared a speech with graduates before they received their diplomas and honors. Also speaking to graduates were Filiberto Avila and alum Liz Rascon-Alaniz.

“We are proud of the hard work and dedication exhibited by these scholars, and we are excited to celebrate alongside them and their loved ones,” Wendler said. “WT always strives to produce quality students ready to meet the needs of the Panhandle and beyond, and we know our Buffs will go on to make a difference in their world.”

Holly Jeffries, a dean at the College of Nursing and Health Sciences for WT, had the honor of seeing her daughter Claire Jeffries receive her bachelor's degree in science and nursing. Claire from Bushland now joins her sister and mom as nursing graduates.

“This means a lot to me; I knew when I was very little that I wanted to follow in my mom's footsteps to be a nurse,” Claire said. “I used to go to work with mom when I was little, and so I would get to see what she did all the time. I got to play the patient a few times for college. Watching her in her job really inspired me.”

Claire said that while it was a challenge, she feels that the journey was well worth her time. She will not have to travel far to start her new career after accepting an ICU nurse position at Northwest Texas Healthcare System in Amarillo. Later she plans to pursue her master’s degree.

“I feel that people should really consider a career in nursing,” Claire said. “Go shadow some nurses and find out what it is all about. There are so many things that can be done with a nursing degree. Seeing patients walk out the door that you felt would not go home is such an amazing feeling.”

She says that she wants to make a difference as a nurse and wants to represent the profession as best that she can.

Holly Jeffries has been with WT as a professor for more than a decade.

“It was super exciting to see my baby girl, my last of four to graduate,” Holly said. “I always let my children make independent decisions, but seeing them follow my path makes me so honored."

With the significant need for healthcare professionals, Holly feels that more students should look at going into the field.

“There is nothing as rewarding as helping people in need; I can think of no other field that is as rewarding as this,” she said.

Mirescha Childs, a police detective from Houston, was the first doctoral graduate to walk on the stage Saturday. She earned her Doctor of Education Degree, becoming the first educator in her family.

She said that WT appealed to her due to the breadth of their programs.

“This has been a long three years, but the hard work, commitment and dedication that I put in makes this mean the world to me,” Childs said. “Time management was the most challenging aspect of earning this degree. I would like to start teaching in higher education in the Houston area, but I am open to relocating.”

She said that hearing someone call her doctor is quite surreal, but she is proud of her achievement.

Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association, spoke about having another graduation group join the fold as alumni.

“Hopefully, we can keep these graduates connected to and engaged with the university so that this becomes a lifetime journey to give back later to the university in some way,” Hall said.

Betty Coneway, the department head for education for WT, expressed pride in seeing her students complete a part of their education journey.

“I think this ceremony is a rite of passage and a way to celebrate with your peers and professors that have helped you,” Coneway said. “Friends and families that have put in a lot of work with these graduates get to see the fruits of their labor as these students receive their degrees.”

Coneway said for many, this is perseverance through exceedingly demanding situations to reach this goal in life.

“I believe that education is so impactful to students; they get so much from this journey,” Coneway said. "The educators that helped these students reach this point have put their life into helping them achieve their goals.”

