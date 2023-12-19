West Texas member Aaron Kinsey appointed chair of Texas State Board of Education

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed West Texan Aaron Kinsey as chair of the Texas State Board of Education on Monday.

Kinsey, R-Midland, will replace outgoing Chairman Kevin Ellis, R-Lufkin, who stepped down as chair but will continue to serve on the board.

Kinsey represents State Board of Education District 15, which covers a large area of 87 counties in the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, Big Country, Concho Valley and Texoma. Cities in the district include Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland, Odessa, Abilene, Wichita Falls and San Angelo.

"It's a privilege to be tasked with leading Texas education as Chair of the State Board of Education. I appreciate Governor Abbott's faith in my abilities," Kinsey said in a statement to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal following his appointment. "I'm excited to continue to represent West Texas values and lead the Board’s important work to build the best and brightest future for our students and generations of Texans."

"Aaron Kinsey's previous service in the Air Force and depth of experience as a business leader will be a boon to the SBOE as he assumes this important role. Working together with Aaron and the SBOE, Texas will continue to prepare our students to reach greater heights in the Texas of tomorrow," Abbott said in a news release.

The oil industry entrepreneur and Air Force veteran was first elected to the SBOE in 2022, unseating then-incumbent Jay Johnson, and recently announced a bid for re-election in 2024. According to Texas election filings, Kinsey will be unopposed in the March Republican primary but will face Democrat Morgan Kirkpatrick, a marketing professional and former teacher, in the November general election.

The State Board of Education is responsible for setting Texas' public school curriculum standards, adopting textbooks and other materials, setting graduation requirements and approving charter school applications.

SBOE made news in November when the board considered science textbooks, with some members including Kinsey expressing concerns over the books' depictions of topics like climate change and evolution.

Kinsey took issue with "negative" photos of the oil and gas industry in EduSmart textbooks, seeking instead to see a balance of positive and negative images of the industry, according to previous reporting.

