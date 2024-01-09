West Texas, New Mexico can receive a large pizza BOGO deal at select location of Pizza Hut

Folks in West Texas and eastern New Mexico can receive a free large one-topping pizza this Wednesday at select Pizza Hut locations.

According to the Flynn Group, Jan. 10 will be Guest Appreciation Day for all Flynn Group-owned Pizza Hut Locations in Lubbock, Plainview, Post, Denver City, Levelland, Muleshoe and Slaton in Texas and Clovis and Portales in New Mexico.

Here's what you need to know:

You must order any large menu-priced pizza to receive the free one.

Use promo code "FREEPIZZA" on online, call and in-store orders.

Limited to one per order.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pizza Hut offering BOGO deal on large pizzas at select locations