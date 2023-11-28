West Texas Symphony presents 'Sounds of the Season'

Odessa American, Texas

Nov. 27—The West Texas Symphony presents "Sounds of the Season" at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. This event is the perfect way for the whole family to ring in the holiday season with the Symphony Orchestra, instrumental chamber ensembles, choral groups, and the Baker family.

For more information, visit wtxs.org/concerts/holiday.html

