West Texas Tribune Youth Scholars Program features written work from Abilene students

West Texas Tribune’s Young Scholar Program is giving a voice to students in the Abilene community.

In November 2023, Community Foundation of Abilene awarded West Texas Tribune a $5,000 grant for its newly established Young Scholars Program.

West Texas Tribune editor Floyd Miller was awarded a $5,000 grant for his nonprofit community paper's Young Scholars Program. He is pictured with Community Foundation of Abilene officials accepting the award in November 2023.

Floyd Miller started the nonprofit community paper in May 2005. For years he has worked to publish fair, factual, reliable news, amplify unheard voices and explore solutions for community and world issues.

With the creation of the Young Scholars Program, Miller hopes to give a platform to the youth in Taylor County.

“We want them to be able to express themselves. They probably all won't necessarily be journalists, but I think it's a good idea for them to be able to put their thoughts on paper,” he said.

Miller stated a big reason for implementing the program is to show adults the opinions of children as they often are overshadowed or ignored.

“I think we as adults need to be in tune with what young people are thinking. The big thing I believe is that young people may actually lead us out of some of this dysfunction that we're in right now. I think sometimes as adults we are the past people, but maybe, just maybe, somebody that's in authority might hear one of these young people and they will stop and think,” Miller said.

The editor read aloud Clack Middle School student Sebastian King’s article from October 2023. His piece titled “Through the eyes of an eighth-grader” was the first article published in the Young Scholars Program.

“Sebastian says, ‘I get anxious sometimes when I think about what's ahead of me. Are people in leadership thinking about children like me when they are creating laws, rules or regulations? Will I be able to live a good life and make good money with my future education? Will I make good choices, even when it's easier to be bad?’” Miller read from the article.

Miller hopes messages like Sebastian's will reach and impact officials who can make a difference.

“I really hope there's somebody, and I'm basically talking about people that's got the power to make decisions, that instead of, in my opinion these people being so selfish, they stop and think about what children like Sebastian are saying,” Miller stated.

Floyd Miller and West Texas Tribune's five Young Scholars meet at Mr. Gatti's in Dec. 2023. They discussed assignments for January 2024 and learned about writing with accuracy.

Over the past months, the program has grown from one writer to five from various schools in Taylor County.

Students will learn new skills and develop their writing capabilities. So far, scholars have learned how to search, fact check and communicate truthful and fair information as well as the basics of AP style writing.

The program currently features work from younger students in Abilene. To expand the message of youth, Miller wants to highlight high school students’ work in future editions. The biggest goal for the program is to have a writer from each school in Taylor County.

By being a Young Scholar, Miller stated it builds experiences and skills, can help with future applications for scholarships and provide students with personal published work before they graduate high school.

West Texas Tribune is looking for writers from elementary through high school in Taylor County. Participating students are granted a stipend for their work submitted to the paper. To apply or ask questions regarding the Young Scholar program, email Floyd Miller at westtexastribune@yahoo.com or call 325-829-5585.

