West Texas VA announces Small House Community Center

Jan. 19—West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) announced Friday the grand opening of the Small House Community Center, marking another significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare for West Texas Veterans.

The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 1 at the George H. O'Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center, 300 Veterans Blvd. in Big Spring.

A news release said the Small House Community Center is a vital addition to the VA healthcare services, designed to support our Community Living Center and Domiciliary programs. This center is the second structure in a planned complex of five, including four 10-suite small house units and the community center. It will provide a nurturing and comfortable environment for Veterans in need of specialized care.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with distinguished guests and veterans; tours of the state-of-the-art Small House Community Center; and remarks from WTVAHCS leadership on the significance of the milestone.