West Texas VA to hold veteran town hall to provide updates and engage with veterans

Dec. 29—Leadership of the West Texas VA health care system will continue the organization's conversation about VA health care, system operations, access, quality, and timeliness with an open forum from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at VFW Post 6873, 1049 Veterans Dr., Abilene. This is an opportunity for veterans, family members, and other stakeholders to hear updates, ask questions, express concerns, and share ideas.

"Town hall meetings provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from veterans about challenges and issue they see so that we can make changes to better serve them," West Texas VA Health Care System Director Keith Bass said in a news release. "These events also allow us to communicate about VA health care programs, services, and other benefits veterans have earned.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to stop by this event, may always provide feedback via email at [email protected].