West Texas VA holds veteran town hall

Nov. 27—The West Texas VA will hold a town hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at Sweetwater VFW, 1500 Cypress Road, Sweetwater, for veterans, caregivers and veteran service organizations.

Leadership of the West Texas VA health care system, and the VBA Waco Regional Office will continue the organization's conversation about VA health care, system operations, access, quality, and timeliness with an open forum, a news release said. This is an opportunity for veterans, family members, and other stakeholders to hear updates, ask questions, express concerns, and share ideas.

"Townhall meetings provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from veterans about challenges and issue they see so that we can make changes to better serve them," West Texas VA Health Care System Director Keith Bass said in a news release. "These events also allow us to communicate about VA health care programs, services, and other benefits veterans have earned.

Local media partners are invited; however, due to veteran privacy concerns, they are asked not to record or photograph inside the meeting without prior consent.

Veterans and family members, who are not able to stop by this event, may always provide feedback via email to mailto: [email protected].