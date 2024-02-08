West Texas VA sets virtual town hall

Feb. 8—WTVAHCS will hold a virtual, tele-town hall from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 13. Leadership and other subject matter experts from WTVAHCS and the Veterans Benefits Administration will provide updates and take questions from Veterans from across the West Texas area.

To attend the virtual, tele-town hall, dial in at 833-305-1700.

Topics to be discussed include the PACT Act, enrollment and eligibility, women veterans health, access to care and status of construction projects.

This is an opportunity for Veterans to correspond directly with WTVAHCS leadership, clinical staff, and other subject matter exerts.

For more information about these or other VA employment opportunities, contact West Texas VA Public Affairs at [email protected].