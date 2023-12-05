West Texas Winds brown bag lunch

Dec. 4—The Petroleum Museum will host a Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture featuring the West Texas Winds from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12.

As the resident woodwind quintet of the West Texas Symphony, the West Texas Winds are active throughout the year presenting audiences with performances full of energy and refinement. Bring your lunch and enjoy a special musical event to bring in the season.

Musicians include Caryn Crutchfield, oboe; Chris Chance, clarinet; Sonja Millichamp, horn; Philip Hill, bassoon; and Lyndsay Eiben, flute.