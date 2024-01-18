West TN fugitive captured, charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for shooting at deputies in Lauderdale County, Tennessee, was captured Wednesday with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Lebel is charged with attempted murder, among other felony charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a domestic abuse call in Henning on Sunday and when they arrived, Lebel shot at them. A patrol vehicle was shot but no deputies were injured.

Deputies along with members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured Lebel on Wednesday. He was taken into custody without incident after his residence was surrounded by law enforcement.

“We are happy the search for Lebel concluded without any incident. This is a prime example that if you seek to harm law enforcement, no stone will be left unturned,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Brian Kelley in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Kelley also thanked the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

Lebel is currently in the Lauderdale County Jail awaiting arraignment.

