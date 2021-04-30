West Toledo man arraigned for causing fatal crash

Apr. 29—A judge set bond at $120,000 for a West Toledo man accused of crashing his motorcycle while intoxicated and leaving a female passenger in the middle of the roadway.

Oswaldo Moreno, 30, of the 2700 block of Tarrytowne Drive, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident, both felonies, during video arraignment from the county jail.

He is accused of leaving Rachel Ciralsky, 34, in the street after a June 17 motorcycle crash at Bennett and Cloverdale roads. She later died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.

Mr. Moreno was indicted April 14 by a county grand jury and turned himself in at the jail Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Richardson said his client's surrender was delayed because he is recovering from the coronavirus and requires an oxygen tank.

Erin Kennedy, an assistant county prosecutor, said Thursday the crash followed an evening of "bar hopping" for the pair. Ms. Kennedy said if Mr. Moreno is convicted, he faces mandatory prison time.

Judge Linda Jennings set bond $20,000 higher than the prosecutor recommended, but accepted defense lawyer Jon Richardson's request that a property bond be allowed. If released, Mr. Moreno will be placed on electronic monitoring. An initial trial date is scheduled for June 15.

First Published April 29, 2021, 2:52pm