West Toledo man sentenced to six months in jail for accidental shooting of friend

Apr. 27—A West Toledo man's fatal shooting of his best friend last year, while accidental, left a traumatic void in the victim's family, a Lucas County Common Pleas judge said Tuesday before handing down a six-month jail term.

Jonathon Hargrove, 21, of the 600 block of Cloverdale Road, also received three years' community control, and Judge Joe McNamara ordered him to undergo a 60-day treatment program after completing his time in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Hargrove pleaded no contest last month to misdemeanor negligent homicide and a felony mishandling firearms charge stemming from the Feb. 16, 2020, death of Andrew Wheeler, 18.

"There is no sentence I can issue that will bring Andrew back, Judge McNamara said during sentencing. "These cases are truly tragic and the pain, Mr. Hargrove, that you inflicted went beyond the death of Andrew, it created a hole in this family."

The judge ordered Hargrove to have no contact with the Wheeler family, who had requested he receive a maximum sentence of 1 1/2 years in prison.

While the two friends spent time together in the Wheelers' home in the 6100 block of Merle Street, Hargrove and Mr. Wheeler began joking over two guns, including a 9mm pistol Mr. Wheeler pointed at his own neck. As Hargrove reached for it, the gun fired, prosecutors said.

Mr. Wheeler's relatives who were home at the time tried life-saving measures, but Mr. Wheeler ultimately died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after organ-donation procedures.

"It has been incredibly difficult for the Wheeler family," Christopher Woeste, the Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center's deputy legal director, said Tuesday on the Wheelers' behalf. "We have a very serious crime here and one where the defendant fled the scene after committing the crime — leaving the Wheeler family not only to care for their dying son, but try to chase after the defendant as he was fleeing the scene — a horribly traumatic event."

Story continues

Hargrove read from a prepared statement, apologizing to the Wheeler family about the accident.

"I never meant for anything to happen. Andrew was truly my best friend and I would never do anything intentionally to hurt him," Hargrove said. "I apologize for the emotional pain — I think I understand what you guys are going through. When you lost of a son, a brother, I lost a best friend."

Hargrove was "shell-shocked" by what happened but later turned himself in, defense lawyer Pete Rost said. Hargove maintains three jobs and had no prior criminal record as an adult, the lawyer said in asking the judge to consider eschewing jail time.

"We see too often the mishandling of weapons, the immature handling of weapons, the lack of serious appreciation of what a weapon is capable of, and it often times we see this type of result," Mr. Rost said.

With a felony on his record, Hargrove will not be legally permitted to possess a firearm in the future.