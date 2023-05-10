West trial: Conflicting testimony given by defendants' son, who is a crucial witness

May 9—The prosecution's key witness — a 12-year-old boy — gave conflicting statements over what happened to Orrin and Orson West during a grand jury hearing held to indict his parents on a murder charge, which suggests the child's recollection over what happened to his adoptive brothers isn't bulletproof.

Trezell and Jacqueline West's son testified during a grand jury proceeding against his parents, and that testimony was read aloud to jurors Tuesday in the ongoing murder trial in Kern County Superior Court.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to killing Orrin and Orson West, and other charges. Defense attorneys have said both toddlers are missing, and aren't dead as prosecutors claim. The boy's testimony is the sole way prosecutors have attempted to explain how Orrin and Orson allegedly died.

The Californian is withholding the name of the 12-year-old boy at this time given the sensitive nature of the testimony against his own parents.

This child has previously told a forensic interviewer that Orrin was vomiting one day while the family lived in Bakersfield and knew he was dead because his body was cold. The child also said he heard a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom while living in California City and never saw Orson again, the preteen testified in the ongoing murder trial.

Accordion to the grand jury transcripts, the 12-year-old child testified that he heard Orrin gagging one night while the West family lived in Bakersfield in September 2020. He didn't think it was strange because Orrin had made those sounds before, according to the testimony read aloud in court.

The 12-year-old boy woke up the next day and began his home-schooling. He came back to Orrin's bedroom, and thought he saw the 4-year-old not breathing and white vomit, according to grand jury transcripts. Orrin's skin looked dry, like he needed lotion, the transcripts stated.

This happened in September 2020, the transcripts said. After this incident, the 12-year-old testified during a grand jury hearing, that his parents told him Orrin went to his maternal grandmother's house.

However, the child also said the last time he saw Orrin and Orson was in December 2020, according to grand jury transcripts. That's when the 12-year-old boy and his brothers were going to be dropped of at his paternal grandmother's home.

The 12-year-old boy said, according to the grand jury transcripts, that he heard one thump while living in California City one night in September 2020. After hearing this sound, Orson wasn't seen until December 2020, the transcripts said. Trezell and Jacqueline West told their now-12-year-old son that Orson was at his maternal grandmother's house during this time.

When a prosecutor asked the 12-year-old if it was strange that he hadn't seen Orson for many weeks, the child testified before grand jurors that it wasn't.

Judge Charles Brehmer said the defense could rest Wednesday. Closing arguments could be presented Tuesday, because the court is not in session Friday or Monday for this case, he added.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.