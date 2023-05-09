West trial: Defense says improper questioning of children resulted in false answers about adoptive parents

May 8—There is no forensic evidence or any confessions by defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West for killing their adoptive toddlers, Orrin and Orson West, said a defense attorney in her opening statements Monday after the prosecution rested its case.

Alekxia Torres Stallings elected to postpone her opening statements until after the prosecution rested its case. She defends Jacqueline West, and began her opening statements Monday by quietly looking at jurors and beginning her case by painting a cheery, cozy scene unfolding two years ago in December before it all broke apart with the disappearance of Orrin and Orson.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy, willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin and Orson West. Prosecutor Eric Smith has said the toddlers died three months prior to the Wests' reporting them missing and their bodies have never been found.

Jacqueline West was wrapping Christmas presents in her new California City home on Dec. 21, 2020. Trezell West had gone to a lot neighboring their backyard to collect wood to get a fire started. That's when their adoptive children were kidnapped, Torres Stallings said.

"Their two youngest children were taken," Torres Stallings said, referring to Trezell and Jacqueline. "But, their four oldest children were taken by the system."

The Wests have six children in total, including Orrin and Orson West.

There is one witness to the alleged killings of Orrin and Orson: A then-10-year-old son who divulged Orrin died while the Wests lived in Bakersfield, before moving to California City. Orrin was choking and vomiting before he died, the then-10-year-old son told forensic interviewers. The child is now 12 years old and testified in this case.

These forensic interviewers were biased, Torres Stallings added. The defense will call upon social workers handling the Wests' case and a a forensic interviewer to show there was never an unbiased approach when questioning the kids, she noted. A skewed perspective results in improper questions asked to kids, which results in getting misinformation, Torres Stallings said.

A clinical psychologist, Susan Napolitano, will be called to testify about the improper questioning techniques used in this case, Torres Stallings said.