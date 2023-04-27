West trial: DNA evidence presents mixed picture of Cal City boys' whereabouts

Apr. 26—A prosecutor focused on evidence Wednesday demonstrating the movements of two California City toddlers who were reported missing by their adoptive parents in an effort to show they've been murdered.

In Kern County Superior Court, Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith called upon Jeehak Kim, a criminalist with the Kern Regional Crime Lab who analyzes DNA, to connect those dots. There were numerous items from which Kim collected DNA — such as toothbrushes, blankets, mattress pads, car seats and gardening tools — which were once in the California City home of defendants Jacqueline and Trezell West. The testimony attempted to explain if Orrin and Orson lived with the Wests in their California City home.

Jacqueline and Trezell West have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.

Smith said in his opening statement Orrin was spotted dying by the Wests' other child while the Wests lived in Bakersfield. This same child heard a thud in Orson's room one night when the Wests first moved to California City and never saw the 3-year-old again, according to Smith.

DNA results were mixed. Some items showed Orrin or Orson could not be excluded from contributing their DNA profile on the evidence. Defense attorneys noted how other sleeping materials produced inconclusive results as to whether the kids left behind their DNA. Other evidence showed the boys didn't contribute to the DNA left behind, according to Kim.

Every DNA sample taken from a piece of evidence was compared to Trezell West, Jacqueline West, their two biological children, their two adopted children — aside from Orrin and Orson — and the biological parents of the toddlers who were reported missing.

Gardening tools collected from the Wests' California City home didn't test positive for blood, Kim said. DNA results from one toothbrush collected from the West home showed it was used by a woman, he added.

Kim also tested a second toothbrush and conducted a paternity test on the DNA to see which parent contributed to the DNA profile. He added the biological parents of Orrin and Orson didn't contribute to this DNA profile — which suggests the toddlers didn't use this toothbrush.

A dirty diaper showed at least two people contributed to the DNA profile, Kim testified. It was inconclusive if Orrin's DNA could match what was in the diaper. Orson's DNA was excluded as a match, Kim added.

The lack of toothbrushes and dirty diapers led California City police officers to believe the toddlers didn't live in California City, according to prior testimony.

Kim was also tasked with analyzing DNA contained in mattress covers and blankets heaped on the children's bunk beds in California City.

Many blankets and mattress covers excluded Orrin and Orson's DNA profile from contributing to the DNA profile left behind. However, there were mattress covers in which Orrin could not be excluded as the DNA's contributor or it was inconclusive if Orson left the DNA behind.

Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney representing Jacqueline West, elicited testimony showing Kim did not receive the DNA straight from Orrin and Orson. The two boys' DNA came to Kim after it had already been analyzed and converted into an electronic database showing the genetic makeup, rather than a live sample, he testified.

Kim testified he didn't get any other toothbrushes from the West house to process, nor did he get any toys from the Wests' house.

Judge Charles Brehmer, presiding over the trial, noted in court the case is moving along faster than expected and jury deliberations could begin by mid-to-late May.

Evidence will not be presented again until Monday.

