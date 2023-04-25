West trial: Testimony resumes Tuesday in Cal City boys' adoptive parents' murder trial

Apr. 24—After roughly a four-day break in witness testimony, jurors will resume hearing evidence Tuesday in the murder trial of the California City toddlers' adoptive parents' murder trial.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have pleaded not guilty each to two charges of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, conspiracy, cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West.

On Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, jurors conducted a jury viewing to see the locations prosecutor Eric Smith has presented in court. Jurors went to the Casa Loma Apartments in Bakersfield and spent Thursday in California City.

In eastern Kern, jurors visited the Wests' house, their backyard from where the defendants say the boys went missing, the neighborhood and the "surrounding area," according to a Superior Court spokeswoman.

The last witness to take the stand was Alfredo Bayaca, a criminalist with the Kern County Regional Crime Lab. He testified about combing the Wests' van for evidence of "foul play," and didn't find any.

The court is scheduled to hear testimony in the case only Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

