West trial: Video shows Wests' son interview on learning Cal City toddler was dead, cold to touch

May 2—Two years ago, a 12-year-old son of defendants Trezell and Jacqueline West told a social worker in a video that Orrin West was vomiting one night when they lived in Bakersfield, and the next day was cold when the 10-year-old boy touched him, according to video played in Kern County Superior Court on Tuesday.

His parents told him Orrin West was dead, the child told the social worker, in the video. The 10-year-old boy, who is now 12 years old, appeared in court Tuesday to testify against his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West. The Wests are accused of killing Orrin, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, and are on trial.

Given the sensitive nature of the testimony of the children against their own parents and foster parents, The Californian is withholding their names at this time.

The 12-year-old boy's horrific accounts prompted strong reactions from the nearly two rows of people who've been attending court every day. Tears flowed and sniffles sounded as they watched this boy recount how he touched his adopted brother's dead body. One person a few minutes later left the courtroom.

It started when Orrin stole a drink from Orson, the boy told the social worker in the video. The parents told Orson to punch this brother for stealing the drink, according to the video.

Orrin started to vomit, the boy said. The next morning, Trezell and Jacqueline West went to wake up Orrin, who was on his belly sleeping, the boy added in the video. However, he said, Orrin never woke up.

The 12-year-old didn't want to call the ambulance because he would be taken away from his parents, he added.

The boy then touched Orson's body, and it was cold.

"They said he was dead," the 12-year-old boy told the social worker. He was referring to his parents, Trezell and Jacqueline. The social worker asked numerous times in the video if Orrin had passed away; the boy said yes.

Orson was alive, the 12-year-old added. However, four days after the family moved to California City, his parents said Orson moved to his grandmother's house.

And the 12-year-old boy never saw Orson again.

This article will be updated as testimony continues Tuesday.

