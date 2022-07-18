As the West tries to outgun China over peace in the Horn of Africa, can liberal values win the day?

·7 min read

Threatened by China's growing influence in the Horn of Africa, more Western nations are moving to broker peace in decades-long conflicts in the region.

On June 21, just China's special envoy was hosting the first Horn of Africa peace conference in Ethiopia, Britain announced the appointment of its own special diplomat for the eight eastern nations.

Sarah Montgomery, as special envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, would "lead the UK response to international activity in the Red Sea region, engaging with key actors on both shores of the Red Sea and beyond", the British foreign office said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

That came days after the US named Mike Hammer as special envoy to replace David Satterfield, who announced his exit after barely three months in office amid an anti-US backlash following sanctions and aid cuts targeting Ethiopia over the civil war in its Tigray region.

And last week, Finland appointed Somalian-born Suldaan Said Ahmed as its special representative on peace mediation in the Horn of Africa.

China has refused to take a stand on regional conflicts like the Tigray civil war, saying solutions should come from the African nations themselves and accusing the US of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Liselotte Odgaard, professor at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said in the West views Chinese peacemaking and security efforts in the Horn of Africa and elsewhere as a threat to their model of governance.

"The sending of envoys from the UK, Finland, and the US is an attempt to step up efforts to offer an alternative to the substantial influence of China, based on liberal values," Odgaard said.

However, Western efforts are most likely to succeed if they manage to work through government institutions like China does, even if those are often corrupt, opaque and based on authoritarian rather than democratic principles.

"China tends to operate through the government exercising effective control and on the basis of non-interference, working with the government institutions in power," she noted.

"It remains to be seen if the Western countries can provide a credible alternative to China's presence."

China has for long contributed to mediation efforts and provided military help, while arguing that its economic development push aims to tackle security problems such as piracy on African terms, Odgaard said.

Those peace efforts got a boost with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative, announced at this years' Boao Forum for Asia in April, she added.

The Horn of Africa is strategically important as the primary entry point to both the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, home to major ports and sea lanes, as well as the military bases of several nations, including the US and China.

However, the region - covering Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan - has long been racked by civil war, Islamist insurgencies and military coups.

It is also plagued by humanitarian crises, such as famine. Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently suffering a punishing drought, with Somalia said to be at risk of famine.

Over 80 million people in the greater Horn of Africa region are food insecure & resorting to desperate measures to feed themselves and their families. As people leave their homes in search of food, they no longer can access health services. The risk of disease outbreaks increases pic.twitter.com/ruqkqXkQtX

- World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 7, 2022

Abhishek Mishra, associate fellow with Observer Research Foundation's Strategic Studies (Africa) Programme, highlighted the cyclical bouts of violence, instability and insecurity in the region.

He cited last year's military clashes between Ethiopia and Sudan over a territorial dispute, the Kenya-Somali diplomatic row over maritime borders in the Indian Ocean, and the civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Meanwhile, a three-way conflict between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has increased the prospect of regional instability.

Kenyan fishermen demonstrate over a maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia. Photo: AFP alt=Kenyan fishermen demonstrate over a maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia. Photo: AFP>

Further, Mishra noted how Sudan's transition to civilian and democratic rule has been marred by military overreach while the Islamist Al-Shabaab insurgency in Somalia poses a transnational threat to stability. The severe food crisis after four failed rainy seasons also poses serious challenges in the region.

But even as conflict threatens investments in the region, China has been making inroads - mainly under its now trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

It has invested in Djibouti's maritime sector, as well as in Ethiopia, notably in building the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, and also funded a massive US$4.7 billion railway line in Kenya.

For the US, China or any other countries with significant investment in the region, the "foremost concern is to protect their national interests and investments - physical infrastructure, assets, and people," Mishra said.

During the Beijing-led peace conference in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in June, Chinese special envoy Xue Bing offered to mediate "for the peaceful settlement of disputes based on the will of countries in this region".

"For Beijing, it represents an opportunity to couch its security engagement as part of its endeavours to protect overseas assets, civilians, and investments," Mishra explained.

Security is increasingly a part of Beijing's toolkit to consolidate diplomatic relationships across Africa. According to Mishra, the horn provides China with an opportunity to experiment and test a more active security policy abroad without attracting serious scrutiny about potential hegemonic intent.

"What China offers is a complete package that blends arms sales, troop training, medical assistance, anti-piracy drills, along with trade and investments", he said, with the intertwined security and economic interests giving it significant leverage and advantage over Western counterparts in Africa.

"The [peace] conference signalled a willingness and capability on the part of China to sponsor regional dialogue on African security issues ... By bringing conflicting parties to the negotiating table to foster peaceful resolution of disputes, China has set itself apart from the rest of Africa's partners."

Guled Ahmed, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said the Horn of Africa nations are fragile due to poor governance, a lack of strong institutions, poor infrastructure and natural disasters.

But they also represent key African real estate, stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Gulf of Aden and Bab-el-Mandeb strait to the Red Sea, the passageway for more than 10 per cent of global commodities and 30 per cent of European energy supplies, including Chinese fleets. Hence, major global powers want to ensure "political stability" in the region, he said.

The West's approach to the Horn of Africa peace initiative is transparent and seeks to address the causes of conflict, Ahmed said. It is willing to hold to account those responsible for crimes such as genocide, whereas China's approach "lacks clarity as it's a rookie in this process".

Western envoys, especially those from the European Union and United States, would converge on approaches to stability, humanitarian issues, climate change and sustainable peace development in the Horn of Africa, and may even agree with China on some points, such as climate change and sustainable development, Ahmed said.

But their paths will diverge when it comes to democracy, human rights and peace initiatives, as China is less inclined to inclusivity and transparency.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Guatemalan families mourn teens killed in Texas truck tragedy

    STORY: Wilmer Tulul, 14, and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13, left home with dreams of learning English and reuniting with family, only to die in the deadliest U.S. human smuggling tragedy on record in which 53 people lost their lives after being locked in a sweltering tractor-trailer truck outside of San Antonio, Texas.On Saturday (July 16), relatives and friends of Guachiac held a mass with his coffin and later a procession towards a cemetery to bury him. People were seen walking through the streets of Tzucubal, located in the municipality of Nahuala.A day earlier, on Friday (July 15), relatives of Tulul left their hometown towards Guatemala City to receive the body of the young migrant.“My namesake died. My namesake had a dream to go in search of his life, he dreamed of getting a house, a piece of land," Wilmer's grandfather Juan Tulul told Reuters.Home to an indigenous K'iche community, Nahuala is a town where little Spanish is spoken and which many migrants have departed. Some have sent back remittances that helped a few families build upscale homes. Still, most families in Nahuala earn a living growing corn and beans on small plots of land.

  • Biden advocates more freedom in Middle East by telling leaders getting criticized is 'not fun'

    President Joe Biden promoted freedom in the Middle East as the best way to "unleash" the area's potential but also acknowledged that freedom is sometimes 'not fun.'

  • Canada sends repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany - Kommersant

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. The return of the turbine from Canada to the Russian Portovaya compressor station, a crucial element of Nord Stream, has been in focus for the past month since Russian energy producer Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany.

  • Russia Ban Seen Tightening Coal Market That’s Already Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- A looming ban on Russian coal imports by the European Union will add to supply pressure that’s sent prices of the fossil fuel hurtling to a record, according to a key Australian producer.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer DemandGlobal supply

  • Scorching heat expected to resume baking China this week

    Searing summer heat waves are expected to return this week across large parts of China, lasting through late August, the state weather forecaster said, despite brief interludes of seasonal rain. Temperatures from 39 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius (102.2°F to 107.6°F) are expected in the southern region after July 20, including the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian, the China Meterological Administration said on Sunday. Despite some weekend respite for provinces such as Hebei, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou and Jiangxi, maximum temperatures elsewhere are expected to hover over 37 degrees Celsius (98.6°F).

  • Roundup: Driver hits cop car at accident scene, 30 pounds of meth seized, more county news

    Roundup: Driver hits patrol car at TO accident scene, detectives seize 30 pounds of meth from Fillmore man, more Ventura County news.

  • India's central bank wants to ban cryptocurrencies, government says

    India’s central bank wants to ban cryptocurrencies, the government told the parliament on Monday, raising more uncertainty about the future of the nascent virtual digital asset in the world's second largest internet market. Nirmala Sitharaman, the minister of finance in India, said Monday that the Reserve Bank of India has expressed concerns about the “destabilising effect of cryptocurrencies on the monetary and fiscal stability of a country” and has recommended “for framing of legislation on this sector," she said. "RBI is of the view that cryptocurrencies should be prohibited,” she added.

  • How 2 women behind the largest Native American basketball tournament broke down barriers

    The two-woman show of GinaMarie Scarpa and Lynette Lewis run the nationwide tournament dedicated to educating Native American youth.

  • Russian forces burn down several dozen hectares of crops in Kryvyi Rih district

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 17 JULY 2022, 00:15 Several dozen hectares worth of crops burned in a fire that broke out in the Kryvyi Rih district as a result of Russian strikes. Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration, during a press briefing Quote: "The orcs [the Russian forces - ed.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: The beauty queen who risked her life to reach the UK

    Selamawit Teklay fled conflict in Ethiopia, but advises others not to risk crossing the English Channel.

  • Exhibition shows weapons seized from Ukraine forces

    An exhibition showcasing weapons seized from Ukrainian Armed Forces has opened to visitors in the port city of Mariupol. (July 18)

  • Morocco sex abuse case against French tycoon widens

    Morocco has detained a seventh suspect in a sexual abuse and trafficking case against French insurance tycoon Jacques Bouthier, while a seventh woman has lodged a case against him, lawyers said Saturday.

  • Deadly Floods Are China’s Latest Extreme Weather Nightmare

    (Bloomberg) -- Deadly floods killed at least a dozen people in Western China this weekend and disrupted power and communications infrastructure as the country continues to get battered by extreme weather this summer.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskImran Khan Demands Early Pakistan Polls After By-Election WinSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman

  • Editorial: California should prioritize housing people, not cars

    If state leaders are serious about making California affordable, they should block local laws that require parking that may be unnecessary and costly.

  • Putin signs law prohibiting crypto payments in Russia

    Russians will no longer be able to use cryptocurrencies and NFTs to pay for goods and services.

  • Chinese diplomats flock to Africa in response to Western charm offensive

    The past month has been a busy time for Chinese diplomacy in Africa, with senior officials making dozens of trips to the continent to resolve disputes, strengthen relations and respond to a recent Western charm offensive. In a meeting with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Wednesday, the Chinese government's special representative on African affairs, Xu Jinghu, promised China would continue to strengthen bilateral relations with the East African nation in priority sectors such as agri

  • South Korea, Japan foreign ministers meet to tackle historical disputes

    South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin began a meeting in Tokyo on Monday with his Japanese counterpart, carrying a message of reconciliation in hopes that the neighbours can overcome historical disputes and repair strained ties. Ties have been fraught for years over the bitter legacy of Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Disputes concern issues from wartime forced labour to export controls, but both nations have expressed interest in improving relations.

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev vacant title fight set for UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi

    Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will determine the next UFC lightweight champion in October.

  • Asian shares gain on upbeat news on China property sector

    World shares were higher Monday, led by gains in Chinese markets after regulators urged banks to support property projects to support the housing market. Oil prices jumped more than $2 a barrel. The future for the S&P 500 gained 1.1% while the future for the Dow industrials was up 0.9%, auguring a strong start for Wall Street.

  • Russians are afraid to store weapons in depots and now work "straight from supply vehicles" head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 13:38 Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that following the precisely targeted hits on their ammunition depots, the Russians immediately began transporting ammunition directly to the front lines in supply vehicles.