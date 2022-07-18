As the West tries to outgun China over peace in the Horn of Africa, can liberal values win the day?

Threatened by China's growing influence in the Horn of Africa, more Western nations are moving to broker peace in decades-long conflicts in the region.

On June 21, just China's special envoy was hosting the first Horn of Africa peace conference in Ethiopia, Britain announced the appointment of its own special diplomat for the eight eastern nations.

Sarah Montgomery, as special envoy to the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, would "lead the UK response to international activity in the Red Sea region, engaging with key actors on both shores of the Red Sea and beyond", the British foreign office said.

That came days after the US named Mike Hammer as special envoy to replace David Satterfield, who announced his exit after barely three months in office amid an anti-US backlash following sanctions and aid cuts targeting Ethiopia over the civil war in its Tigray region.

And last week, Finland appointed Somalian-born Suldaan Said Ahmed as its special representative on peace mediation in the Horn of Africa.

China has refused to take a stand on regional conflicts like the Tigray civil war, saying solutions should come from the African nations themselves and accusing the US of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries.

Liselotte Odgaard, professor at the Norwegian Institute for Defence Studies and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said in the West views Chinese peacemaking and security efforts in the Horn of Africa and elsewhere as a threat to their model of governance.

"The sending of envoys from the UK, Finland, and the US is an attempt to step up efforts to offer an alternative to the substantial influence of China, based on liberal values," Odgaard said.

However, Western efforts are most likely to succeed if they manage to work through government institutions like China does, even if those are often corrupt, opaque and based on authoritarian rather than democratic principles.

"China tends to operate through the government exercising effective control and on the basis of non-interference, working with the government institutions in power," she noted.

"It remains to be seen if the Western countries can provide a credible alternative to China's presence."

China has for long contributed to mediation efforts and provided military help, while arguing that its economic development push aims to tackle security problems such as piracy on African terms, Odgaard said.

Those peace efforts got a boost with Chinese President Xi Jinping's Global Security Initiative, announced at this years' Boao Forum for Asia in April, she added.

The Horn of Africa is strategically important as the primary entry point to both the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, home to major ports and sea lanes, as well as the military bases of several nations, including the US and China.

However, the region - covering Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan - has long been racked by civil war, Islamist insurgencies and military coups.

It is also plagued by humanitarian crises, such as famine. Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are currently suffering a punishing drought, with Somalia said to be at risk of famine.

Abhishek Mishra, associate fellow with Observer Research Foundation's Strategic Studies (Africa) Programme, highlighted the cyclical bouts of violence, instability and insecurity in the region.

He cited last year's military clashes between Ethiopia and Sudan over a territorial dispute, the Kenya-Somali diplomatic row over maritime borders in the Indian Ocean, and the civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. Meanwhile, a three-way conflict between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has increased the prospect of regional instability.

Kenyan fishermen demonstrate over a maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia. Photo: AFP alt=Kenyan fishermen demonstrate over a maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia. Photo: AFP>

Further, Mishra noted how Sudan's transition to civilian and democratic rule has been marred by military overreach while the Islamist Al-Shabaab insurgency in Somalia poses a transnational threat to stability. The severe food crisis after four failed rainy seasons also poses serious challenges in the region.

But even as conflict threatens investments in the region, China has been making inroads - mainly under its now trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

It has invested in Djibouti's maritime sector, as well as in Ethiopia, notably in building the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Railway, and also funded a massive US$4.7 billion railway line in Kenya.

For the US, China or any other countries with significant investment in the region, the "foremost concern is to protect their national interests and investments - physical infrastructure, assets, and people," Mishra said.

During the Beijing-led peace conference in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in June, Chinese special envoy Xue Bing offered to mediate "for the peaceful settlement of disputes based on the will of countries in this region".

"For Beijing, it represents an opportunity to couch its security engagement as part of its endeavours to protect overseas assets, civilians, and investments," Mishra explained.

Security is increasingly a part of Beijing's toolkit to consolidate diplomatic relationships across Africa. According to Mishra, the horn provides China with an opportunity to experiment and test a more active security policy abroad without attracting serious scrutiny about potential hegemonic intent.

"What China offers is a complete package that blends arms sales, troop training, medical assistance, anti-piracy drills, along with trade and investments", he said, with the intertwined security and economic interests giving it significant leverage and advantage over Western counterparts in Africa.

"The [peace] conference signalled a willingness and capability on the part of China to sponsor regional dialogue on African security issues ... By bringing conflicting parties to the negotiating table to foster peaceful resolution of disputes, China has set itself apart from the rest of Africa's partners."

Guled Ahmed, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, said the Horn of Africa nations are fragile due to poor governance, a lack of strong institutions, poor infrastructure and natural disasters.

But they also represent key African real estate, stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Gulf of Aden and Bab-el-Mandeb strait to the Red Sea, the passageway for more than 10 per cent of global commodities and 30 per cent of European energy supplies, including Chinese fleets. Hence, major global powers want to ensure "political stability" in the region, he said.

The West's approach to the Horn of Africa peace initiative is transparent and seeks to address the causes of conflict, Ahmed said. It is willing to hold to account those responsible for crimes such as genocide, whereas China's approach "lacks clarity as it's a rookie in this process".

Western envoys, especially those from the European Union and United States, would converge on approaches to stability, humanitarian issues, climate change and sustainable peace development in the Horn of Africa, and may even agree with China on some points, such as climate change and sustainable development, Ahmed said.

But their paths will diverge when it comes to democracy, human rights and peace initiatives, as China is less inclined to inclusivity and transparency.

