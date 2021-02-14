West is 'using' Alexei Navalny to stir up trouble in Russia, Vladimir Putin claims
President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of “using” opposition leader Alexei Navalny and exploiting Russia’s economic woes to stir up protests against the Kremlin.
Mr Putin admitted that there was “growing discontent” in Russia over declining incomes and living conditions, but said this was due to the coronavirus pandemic rather than the policies pursued over his two-decade rule.
The comments, made during a meeting with top Russian media editors and published at the weekend, came as the opposition prepared for further protests against Mr Navalny’s imprisonment.
“Our opponents and potential opponents have, since time immemorial...used people who are ambitious and thirsty for power” to further their own interests, Mr Putin said.
The president has long accused Western powers of being behind protests in Russia or near its borders, including the popular uprising in Ukraine in 2014 and demonstrations in Moscow when Mr Putin returned to the Kremlin in 2012 after four years as prime minister.
Mass protests broke out across Russia last month when Mr Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia after months in Germany recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning.
The opposition leader was subsequently given a three-year prison sentence after being found guilty of parole violations in connection to an embezzlement conviction dating back to 2014. Prosecutors said he had “hidden” from parole officers while recovering from the poison attack.
Authorities cracked down hard on the rallies, detaining more than 10,000 people and placing several other opposition figures under house arrest.
While the demonstrations were originally called to demand Mr Navalny’s release, many Russians came out to protest because of anger over the economy, quality of healthcare, freedom of speech and official corruption.
In a bid to avoid another crackdown, allies of Mr Navalny called on Russians to stand outside their homes with candles and mobile phone torches on Sunday evening, rather than gather for further street actions.
Leonid Volkov, a top ally of Mr Navalny based outside Russia, who faces arrest if he returns, said the 15-minute demonstration would prove there is widespread support for the opposition movement.
“No riot police, no fear,” he said on social media when he announced the event this week. “Maybe it will seem like these 15 minutes will change nothing - but in fact they will change everything.”
The European Union is considering targeted sanctions against Russian officials in response to Mr Navalny’s jailing and police violence against protesters. Moscow has said it is prepared to break off relations with the bloc in the event of any such decision.