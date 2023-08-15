West Valley man ran red light, killing teen and injuring 3 others in DUI crash, police say

A West Valley man was charged Monday with running a red light and hitting a vehicle, killing a teen girl and injuring three others, while speeding with drugs in his system. | Derek Petersen, KSL-TV

Criminal charges were filed Monday against a man with a suspended driver's license who police say had cocaine in his system when he ran a red light while speeding and hit another vehicle, killing one of its occupants.

Sirgio Acosta-Reveles, 24, of West Valley City, was charged in 3rd District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, a third-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury and DUI, class A misdemeanors; marijuana possession, a class B misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license and not having insurance, class C misdemeanors; and running a red light, an infraction.

About 10 p.m. on Aug. 4, police responded to a crash at 3100 South and 3200 West. Investigators say Acosta-Reveles was in a 2008 Infiniti G37 traveling north on 3200 West at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light and hit a 2011 Ford Escape.

"Security surveillance from (a) surrounding residence showed that the light at the intersection had been red for 5 to 9 seconds before Acosta-Reveles entered the intersection," the charges state.

Tusisoloa Siala, 17, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle that was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man driving the Ford was taken to a local hospital in serious condition while a 6-year-old boy in the back seat was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. Court documents say the boy's injuries included his "neck almost completely separated from his skull. … It was unknown if he would survive the injuries." He remained in the hospital as of Monday.

A fourth person in the car, an 18-year-old woman, "lost consciousness while on scene and was transported to a local hospital for treatment," according to the charges.

When emergency crews reached Acosta-Reveles, police noted that he smelled strongly of marijuana, was unable to walk and "kept pulling toward his pants pockets as if trying to conceal something. Officers searched Acosta-Reveles and located a large bag of green leafy substance identified as marijuana," the charges state. "The preliminary toxicology report showed that Acosta-Reveles had cocaine and THC in his system at the time of the accident. Officers confirmed that Acosta-Reveles had a suspended driver's license and no insurance."