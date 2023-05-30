West Valley music teacher arrested on charges of child pornography possession

Buckeye police

Keith Armstrong, 65, a west Valley music teacher, was arrested at his home on May 25 on charges of having searched and downloaded child pornography multiple times.

According to court documents, a search warrant was served at Armstrong's home after Buckeye police had reviewed multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children since Oct. 19, 2022.

These tips produced 58 images in total, all of which flagged as child porn, and provided a unique IPV6 IP address which were traced back to Armstrong, court documents said.

Court documents state that in an interview after Armstrong was read his Miranda rights, he told investigators he had been struggling after a bout with COVID and turned to pornographic material. Armstrong began looking at content of adults but then began "looking for younger," according to court records.

Armstrong told investigators that the material was on a drive inside the home near the tablet he used for searching and downloading, court records state.

Armstrong denied ever sexually touching his family or anyone else, according to court documents.

Armstrong was ultimately booked into jail and charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Arizona Republic was unable to reach a spokesperson for Legacy Traditional Schools - West Surprise, where Armstrong told police he teaches at.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye police arrest west Valley music teacher on child porn charges