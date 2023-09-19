West Vigo Tops South Vermillion

TechCrunch

Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role, including the boards, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' group chief investment officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why van Dijk, 50, stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after "mutual" agreement.