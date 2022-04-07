NYPD releases photo of cyclist who sexually abused, robbed West Village jogger

Police on Thursday released new, crystal clear images of the bicycling predator wanted for robbing and sexually abusing a 39-year-old woman jogging along the West Village waterfront.

The woman was running north along the West St. jogging path near Clarkson St. about 6:10 a.m. on March 27 when the suspect rolled up behind her on a bicycle, cops said.

As the fiend passed, he shoved the woman to the ground, then jumped off the bike and began choking her.

He then sexually assaulted the woman, grabbed her phone and sped off, police said.

EMS rushed the woman to an area hospital to be treated for bruising and pain, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

When police began their investigation, they only had a grainy surveillance image with the man’s baseball cap covering his head, police said.

But after a further canvass of the area, police recovered images of the suspect caught by a nearby surveillance camera after the attack.

He’s described as a dark-skinned man between 20 and 30, about 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. He was last seen sporting a beard and wearing dark clothing.

As he rolled by the surveillance camera, he was carrying a multi-colored sheet or tarp which was hanging around his neck, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being urged to come forward. Calls can be made to NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.