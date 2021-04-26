West Virginia to give a $100 savings bond to people 16-35 who get vaccinated for COVID-19

A medical assistant administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a woman at a clinic in Los Angeles on March 25, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

WV Gov. Jim Justice is offering $100 savings bonds for those 16-35 willing to get a COVID vaccine.

The state is struggling with getting young people signed up to get vaccinated.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said that his state would gift $100 savings bonds for young people between the ages of 16 and 35 who get vaccinated, in a bid to chip away at COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

Justice said the bonds would be paid for using CARES Act money.

"Accept that wonderful savings bond, and I hope that you keep it for a long long long time," said Justice. "I hope that it signifies to you just what this great country is all about, because at this time you are stepping up to shut this thing down."

