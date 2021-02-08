West Virginia churches split on role in politics
After a pastor and several members of a West Virginia church attended the "Save America" rally in Washington on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol insurrection, three congregations in Bluefield face a reckoning over Christianity's role in politics. (Feb. 8)
Video Transcript
PASTOR DOYLE BRADFORD: I'm a man of God who loves Jesus and loves my country, and loves all the pastors and the people of my town. I went to the march. Don't lump me in to being a White Nationalist and a racist because I went to the march.
PASTOR FREDERICK BROWN: My concern is how maybe we have kind of gotten so trapped and caught up into the whole political piece that we have just kind of missed the real assignment that we have to people. You know, we're just trying to make sure that churches can get back and be focused on the things that really count.
PASTOR TRAVIS LOWE: At the beginning of 2020, I knew just because it was an election year that it was going to be tough, because it seems like politics is used to, to divide. But I could have never imagined all the things that were added on top of it.
GINA BROOKS: It's sad. It's really disheartening to see people take on the name "Christian," and they don't-- they're not. You had this tiny bit of people that did this stupid thing they should have never done, never, you know, because that is not representative of Christ.
PASTOR DOYLE BRADFORD: We were not going there to storm the Capitol. As a matter of fact, I was gone before I knew anything was going on. Nobody said anything about storming the Capitol. We were exercising our constitutional right.
I do not believe that America is any greater in the eyes of God than any other country. But as a minister of the gospel, I do not want to be shut out of the public arena. I do have freedom of speech and freedom of religion, and it's my personal belief that America is going in a direction that will cause great harm to America.
PASTOR FREDERICK BROWN: Our views of President Trump and this fiasco that we have dealt with the last four years, we have just been at opposites with that. And from my perspective, with all love and due respect to my brother, I just feel that he has been completely out of order. I believe that he has said things publicly that just were not biblical.
RYAN BAILEY: I just thought it showed a vulnerability to, you know, our country. There's so many people hurting, whether it be the racial issue, or the political issue, religious issues. We need to find a way to open up ourselves and come together, or, you know, we're all going to fall.