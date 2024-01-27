West Virginia is facing a population crisis: Here is what local leaders say

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia is facing a population crisis. This is according to a study published by Nature Cities.

The study found nearly half of U.S cities are expected to decrease in population by the year 2100.

At a state level, West Virginia is expected to be the second most-affected state, behind only Vermont.

Rob Rappold, Mayor of Beckley, tells 59News the city of Beckley still looks in good shape, economically speaking.

The population of Raleigh County decreaed nearly 8% from 2010 to 2022, according to USAFacts.

“We’re very thankful about what the numbers show about the economy in Beckley. The sympathetic side of me is that I feel bad that people in surrounding communities aren’t enjoying the same successes that we are,” Rappold said.

The study shows that in the next century, more than 80% of cities in West Virginia are expected to decrease in population. This decrease in population can have devastating effects.

Depopulation can negatively affect maintaining roads, providing clean water, affordable housing options, and much more.

Cris Meadows, City Manager in Hinton, goes into detail that this can even affect those close to you.

“We have talked about how a lot of our high school friends all moved away. But it’s nice to finally see them actually starting to come back,” Meadows said.

And that might be the key to save West Virginia’s population decline.

The study suggests a solution should be taken into consideration city by city.

For both Meadows and Rappold, the solution could rely on bringing more people into the state through tourism.

“The promotion of the ideas we have, the parks and the recreation things that we are doing currently with tourism. We really believe this is going to continue to bring people to our community,” Meadows said.

“I can’t say enough about the determination and innovating attitudes of these leaders. They’re taking the bull by the horns and they’re doing very exciting things,” Rappold said.

