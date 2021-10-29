West Virginia: First to worst in vaccine efforts

Reuters
The persistent syndrome of COVID-19 after-effects known as long COVID can develop after "breakthrough" infections in vaccinated people, a new study shows. Researchers at Oxford University in the UK reviewed data on nearly 20,000 U.S. COVID-19 patients, half of whom had been vaccinated. "On the other hand," the research team reported on medRxiv on Tuesday https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.10.26.21265508v1 ahead of peer review, "previous vaccination does not appear to protect against several previously documented outcomes of COVID-19 such as long COVID features, arrhythmia, joint pain, Type 2 diabetes, liver disease, sleep disorders, and mood and anxiety disorders."