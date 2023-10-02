West Virginia fugitive found, arrested by deputies in Lincoln Co.

A West Virginia fugitive is in the custody of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after being found in Iron Station.

On Friday, deputies went to a home on Branton Drive to find James David Heater, 42, from Huntington, West Virginia, after getting a tip of his location from state law enforcement.

According to the tipster, Heater was staying with a former cellmate from a past prison stay.

At the scene, deputies surrounded the home and found Heater hiding underneath a car in the driveway. He was then pulled out of the vehicle and taken into custody.

Lincoln County officials charged Heater with being a fugitive from justice; his warrants out of West Virginia list him as an escapee.

Deputies say Heater is being held without bond and will appear in court on Monday.

At the home, deputies found a motorcycle stolen out of Charlotte and two mopeds stolen from Gaston County and Lincolnton.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is active and ongoing.

