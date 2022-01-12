West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Nov. 3, 2020. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 his office announced. Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus.. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN RABY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced.

Justice said in a statement he woke up with a cough and congestion, then developed a headache and high fever. The 70-year-old governor said he initially took a rapid test for the coronavirus, which came back negative.

The governor then was administered a PCR test that was positive. A test by a state laboratory confirmed the initial result and an additional test was being administered Tuesday night. Justice was experiencing moderate symptoms and was isolating at home, the Republican governor's office said in a news release.

Justice, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, was scheduled to give his sixth State of the State address to the Legislature on Wednesday night. The address will now be delivered by written message to lawmakers to fulfill constitutional requirements and Justice will address them at a later date, the statement said.

“For this to happen just one night before the State of the State — knowing I won’t be able to be there — saddens me," Justice said. "There are so many great things happening in West Virginia right now.

"I’ll be back in front of you in-person before you know it."

The governor is scheduled to receive a monoclonal antibody treatment, as recommended by his physicians. Among the physicians treating him is Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus expert.

“The Governor took the exact right course of action today," Marsh said. “I have full confidence that Governor Justice will recover quickly, and it’s because he chose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and his booster shot. Without the immunity afforded by those vaccines, his outcome could be much worse.”

The governor's illness comes after West Virginia shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week while hospitalizations hit a three-month high, according to health figures.

People who have been in close contact with Justice over the past few days are being notified. Justice's wife, first lady Cathy Justice, tested negative on Tuesday evening.

Justice also was scheduled to make an economic development announcement Wednesday morning. That event will be held by other officials as scheduled.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Slain 6-year-old Illinois boy had partially frozen organs, coroner says

    The body of a child found Saturday in an alley in Gary, Indiana, showed evidence of hypothermia and "partially frozen" internal organs, according to the coroner.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    The Chinese city of Tianjin started a new round of testing of its 14 million residents on Wednesday to block the Omicron variant, as financial analysts warned of the growing economic costs of curbs to stamp out clusters of infections. Tianjin, about 100 km (62 miles) southeast of the capital, Beijing, reported 33 domestically transmitted coronavirus infections with confirmed symptoms on Tuesday, up from 10 the day before, national data showed. President Joe Biden and top health officials defended on Tuesday the U.S. government's response to the unrelenting pandemic as daily COVID-19 infections reached a new high, largely fuelled by the highly contagious Omicron.

  • Old Florida Keys bridge reopens to pedestrians, bicyclists

    A segment of a 110-year-old Florida Keys bridge is reopening to pedestrians and bicyclists on Wednesday following a $44 million restoration project. Rehabilitation construction on the oft-photographed 2.2-mile (3.5-km) span of the Old Seven Mile Bridge began in late 2017. “What made the project challenging was that it is a historic bridge, and we had to restore the bridge to the same aesthetic fabric as the original,” said project manager Tony Sabbag, a Florida Department of Transportation contractor.

  • Apple Valley man dies of illness while in sheriff's custody, 5th death in four months

    An Apple Valley man at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead

  • Police find flamethrower, AR-15 style rifle in Kansas City man’s apartment after arrest

    Police were led to his residence after he posted videos brandishing the weapons on Facebook.

  • 'Smart guns' aim to reduce U.S. shooting deaths

    It's a frosty January day at this firing range in Boise, Idaho, where the rangemaster checks and readies to fire a new prototype of what might be the handgun of the future.Developed by LodeStar Works, this nine-millimeter pistol is a prototype "smart gun," equipped with fingerprint reader, passcode, and a way to lock and unlock it from a mobile phone."Right now, we're testing two different positions for that biometric from an ergonomic standpoint. First being right here where you either touch it with your thumb or your index finger, the opposite side with your index finger more when you're in a shooting position."Rob Regent is a mechanical engineer with SGW DesignWorks, which is building the LodeStar prototype."The second authentication method is a pin pad right here and what those are, those are just more or less tactile push buttons. There's three of them. You know, you could do four to six digits. It acts much like an electronic door lock would. The third method is the, you know, the BLE, or the Bluetooth Low Energy. And basically, we have a mobile application that communicates wirelessly to the gun and you can lock or unlock from any of those methods altogether."Personalized smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users, may finally be available to U.S. consumers after two decades of questions about reliability and concerns they will usher in a new wave of government regulation.LodeStar co-founder Gareth Glaser told Reuters the inspiration for the company came after hearing one too many stories about children shot while playing with an unattended gun. "I'd seen the abject failure of every policy to try to make, to do something about gun safety. Lobbying and regulations and lawsuits, and, you know, and it all goes nowhere. Not one life is saved. In fact, the statistics just keep going up."Advocates say smart guns could also reduce suicides. A lost or stolen gun would be useless. And police officers would not have to fear that their own service weapons might be taken and used against them. But not everyone believes smart guns are the solution. "If I had a nickel for every time in my career I heard somebody say, 'We're about to bring a so-called smart gun on the market,' I'd probably be retired now."Lawrence Keane is with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm trade group. "As we understand the concept, it's to allow someone to have a loaded firearm relying upon the technology to make it safe and it can't be used by somebody... So if you have one of these firearms and you're relying upon technology - that's one of the other principles: never rely upon technology, always treat every firearm as if it's loaded until you're sure that it's not."The NSSF says it does not oppose smart guns as long as the government doesn't mandate their sale.The LodeStar gun would sell for $895. Similar firearms are being readied for market by other developers.

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • Joe Manchin Lays Out Filibuster Changes He Supports

    But the West Virginia senator still wants those changes to be made with support from Republicans.

  • Republicans threaten floor takeover if Democrats weaken filibuster

    Senate Republicans are threatening they will attempt a takeover of the Senate agenda by forcing votes on issues ranging from the Keystone XL pipeline to abortion rules to a U.S-Mexico border wall if Democrats weaken the filibuster. Republicans are also looking at smaller bills such as a proposal to prohibit the administration from imposing a fracking ban by executive order, a prohibition on the IRS implementing new reporting on banks to...

  • Manchin doubles down on filibuster ahead of Biden's speech

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • Jan. 6 Committee Knocks Down ‘False Flag’ Conspiracy Pushed by Tucker and Cruz

    brent stirtonThe House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack revealed on Tuesday that they had interviewed Ray Epps, knocking down a right-wing conspiracy theory that the Trump supporter who was present during the Capitol riots is an undercover FBI agent.“Mr. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any o

  • Former Ted Cruz Aide Points Out Scariest Part Of His Kowtowing To Tucker Carlson

    "It’s ultimately not funny at all," Amanda Carpenter said of the Texas Republican's groveling apology to the Fox News personality.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests Second Amendment As Defense Against Democrats

    "I hate to use this language," the Georgia Republican said, equating Democrats with a "tyrannical government."

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.

  • Biden coronavirus vaccine-or-test mandate goes into effect

    Key components of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine or test mandate for more than 80 million workers went into effect Monday amid an ongoing Supreme Court battle that could ultimately doom the rule. The months-long legal battle over the requirement, which was previously blocked by a federal court before being reinstated, has created confusion among employers about how to move forward. While Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism...

  • ‘We were right, and they were wrong.’ DeSantis highlights division in annual speech

    Gov. Ron DeSantis had a simple message to Floridians during his address to state lawmakers on Tuesday.

  • 'Sorry, Crazies': GOP Lawmaker Dismantles Latest Right-Wing Conspiracy Theory

    Adam Kinzinger debunks a new myth about the Capitol riot pushed by Sen. Ted Cruz and Fox News' Tucker Carlson.