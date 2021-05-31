  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is reportedly on the hook for $700 million in loans from collapsed lender Greensill

Harry Robertson
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
WV Gov Jim Justice
Jim Justice has been governor of West Virginia since 2017. Chris Jackson/Associated Press

  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is reportedly on the hook for $700 million in loans from Greensill, the collapsed financial firm.

  • Justice personally guaranteed loans Greensill made to his coal companies, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Credit Suisse is trying to claw back cash for people who invested in its Greensill-linked funds.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is personally liable for around $700 million in loans that the collapsed financial firm Greensill Capital made to his coal companies, according to a report.

Justice and his wife guaranteed the loans from Greensill to his coal businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the issue and documents.

Greensill, which collapsed into bankruptcy in March, had packaged the loans and sold them to Credit Suisse, The Journal reported. Now, Credit Suisse is in talks with Justice's Bluestone Resources and other major borrowers from Greensill to recoup the money and repay investors, per The Journal.

The Swiss bank told investors in a recent notice that Bluestone owes nearly $700 million, the WSJ reported.

Bluestone said in a lawsuit brought in March that it had not expected to start repaying the loans until at least 2023.

The personal liability of Justice, who has been governor of West Virginia since 2017 and is a Republican, adds to his financial pressures. Forbes knocked the politician and businessman off its billionaires list earlier this year, due in large part to Greensill's collapse.

Justice's companies are also in legal disputes with other companies over payment contracts and coal deliveries, The Journal reported said. They have settled a number of disputes in recent years over alleged non-payment of bills, according to news outlet ProPublica.

Bluestone, Credit Suisse, and a representative for Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bluestone and Justice's representatives declined to comment to The Journal.

As well as the guarantees from the governor and his wife, Justice's son James C. Justice III guaranteed loans up to a certain limit, The Journal reported.

The collapse of Greensill has heaped pressure on Credit Suisse, which is frantically trying to recoup its losses. It said in April that it was focused on three main borrowers: Bluestone, British-Indian steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta's GFG Alliance, and SoftBank-backed construction company Katerra.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump CFO 'Perjured Himself,' Felt 'Enabled' With Boss In White House: Ex-Daughter-In-Law

    And Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg will "flip" on Trump to save his sons, spilled Jennifer Weisselberg.

  • When Will the Cicadas Go Away? Here’s How Long They’re Expected to Stick Around

    Plus, what you should prepare for after millions of these bugs start to die off.

  • If Trump Vanished, Few Republicans Would Look For Him, Quips Ex-GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock

    "Maybe a few prosecutors" would call out a search party, she conceded.

  • Michael Flynn Calls for Myanmar-Style Coup in the U.S.

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyDonald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn—now firmly entrenched in the lunatic fringe—told a QAnon conference this weekend that he supports a violent military coup in the U.S. Video from the Dallas confab posted on social media shows Flynn was asked by an audience member “why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here?” As the audience of conspiracy theorists cheered, Flynn responded: “No reason. I mean, it should happen here.” Myanmar’s military in February seized control of the country, detaining leaders Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint, claiming their election was fraudulent. The junta has since killed 800 people in a brutal crackdown. Flynn’s public support for an American version had critics on social media calling for the former Army general to be court-martialed.Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18— Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Audi shows us its concept for luxurious charging lounges of the future

    Audi has an idea for charging stations, and predictably, it’s a luxurious one. It’s called the Audi charging hub, and the concept is rather simple: Provide a luxurious charging experience for buyers of its luxury cars. The concept photos you’re looking at here depict a futuristic LED-lit hub with a few charging stations and an Audi-branded building.

  • Houston seethes over being frozen out of federal flood funds

    Residents of the East Aldine neighborhood of Houston are tired of their homes flooding during hurricanes and of worrying every time it rains because their streets and waterways don't drain well. Like the rest of the Houston area, East Aldine was hammered in 2017 by Hurricane Harvey, which caused an estimated $125 billion in damage throughout the state but nowhere more than in the nation's fourth-largest city and surrounding Harris County. East Aldine residents had to flee their homes through chest-high water, many carrying their children on their shoulders as they sought higher ground.

  • Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Enjoy the Hamptons with Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra

    The group hit up a few hot spots in Montauk over Memorial Day weekend

  • Mississippi reckons with ending pay boost for the unemployed

    Katrina Folks says she has tried everything she can think of to find work since losing her job in September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced May 10 that Mississippi will opt out of the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed. At least 24 Republican-led states in the U.S. have now decided to end federal unemployment benefits early, months before they were set to expire in September 2021.

  • Bangladesh arrests tiger poaching suspect after 20-year hunt

    The man known as "Tiger Habib" is alleged to have killed about 70 endangered Bengal tigers.

  • Dispute over A350 paint job threatens Airbus deliveries to Qatar -sources

    Qatar Airways has clashed with European planemaker Airbus over the painting of an A350 jetliner in a heated dispute that threatens to delay a resumption of European deliveries to the Gulf carrier, industry sources said. Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has criticised Airbus without giving details of the dispute, but the sources said it involves the latest in a series of quality-control spats between the airline and Airbus. Qatar Airways could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment outside normal business hours on Monday.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Winners and losers of the postseason so far

    The joy of seeing postseason games with near full-capacity arenas quickly evaporated after several incidents of fan idiocy across the league.

  • Jake Tapper Grills Texas Lawmaker on State’s Strict Voter Restriction Bill

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Sunday over the Republican-controlled Texas State Senate passing a sweeping voting restrictions bill in the wee hours of Sunday morning, pointing out that the legislation appears to specifically target Black voters.As part of Republicans’ nationwide push to limit voting access and overhaul election laws in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive 2020 electoral loss, the Texas senate rushed through a bill over the weekend that would ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting in the state. Besides also restricting absentee voting and limiting polling locations, the legislation also bans voting on Sundays before 1 p.m., essentially disallowing voting drives at Black churches.During his interview with McCaul on CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper went over the number of restrictions the bill would implement and noted that the legislation also includes a measure that allows federal judges to toss out election results without requiring evidence that fraud changed the outcome.“What do you say to people who look at what’s going on with this kind of law and say, ‘Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote because they can’t win the battle of ideas, ultimately, so they’re just trying to make it tougher for Black Americans to do Souls to the Polls voting by saying you can only do voting on Sundays after 1 p.m.’? I mean, that’s how it looks to millions of people,” the CNN anchor declared.Claiming he “hadn’t had a chance to look at” the completed bill yet because it had just been passed, McCaul did say there were a “couple of fundamentals” that most people could agree on, such as voter ID requirements and signature verification. He also insisted that Americans have “lost faith in our elections” and, therefore, it was necessary to “take measures to take fraud out of the system or even potential for fraud.”Noting that Texas “had a very successful, very clean election” and that Republicans did very well statewide, Tapper wondered aloud why the GOP push to roll back voting access, especially since there are very few real-world instances of voter fraud.“The Houston Chronicle reports there were only 43 pending voter fraud charges in Texas. Just to repeat that for our viewers, not 43,000. Not 4,300. 43. And only one, one, is from the 2020 election,” the State of the Union host exclaimed.“Again, I don’t disagree with what you’re saying about polls and the American people supporting making sure there isn’t fraud, but this is beyond that,” Tapper added. “This is — I mean, why would legislators, not you, why would those legislators make it easier for a judge to throw out an election without even, without anyone having to prove that there’s fraud?”While acknowledging that roughly 70 pro-Trump cases alleging voter fraud were also tossed out of court after the election, McCaul said he feels the “intent” of these Republican bills is to “restore confidence” in future elections and assure no fraud is taking place.“You make a good point, and I’m a federal prosecutor and in a court of law, that hasn’t really been borne to bear,” the conservative lawmaker continued. “This may be more of an optics issue, restoring confidence with the American people, and in my state, we actually do believe there was tremendous fraud.”Tapper would also take McCaul to task for voting against establishing an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Telling the Texas congressman he was “surprised to read” he didn't support the bill, Tapper brought up McCaul’s previous support for multiple Congressional investigations into Benghazi.“I agreed with you then but I wonder why you don’t have the same feeling here about this commission,” Tapper asked McCaul.“I view this not as an overview of policy like the 9/11 Commission did. It’s a criminal investigation,” the lawmaker asserted, appearing to read pre-written talking points. “A criminal case. In my judgment, that properly falls within the purview of the Department of Justice, where I worked for many years, rather than a politically appointed commission.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Celtics fan arrested after water bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving

    Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.

  • Brown leads TCU past Oklahoma St. 10-7 in Big 12 title game

    Porter Brown had two hits and drove in five runs to help TCU defeat Oklahoma State 10-7 in the Big 12 championship game on Sunday night. Brown, a redshirt freshman outfielder, was selected the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Phillip Sikes had three hits and scored three runs, and Luke Boyers had two hits and scored twice for the second-seeded Horned Frogs (40-17), who also were selected Sunday as one of the 16 NCAA Tournament regional hosts.

  • Peru's Fujimori, Castillo spar in presidential debate, neck-and-neck in polls

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's two presidential candidates on Sunday sparred in a debate marked by offers of increased public spending, with right-wing Keiko Fujimori offering cash handouts and bonuses as socialist Pedro Castillo proposed increased universal pensions. The ballot could tilt the country, a relative safe haven for investors in Latin America, sharply to the left or see the controversial Fujimori family return to power. On Sunday, Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, unveiled a proposal to seek more contributions from the country's mining companies.

  • A Boston fan was charged with assault and battery for throwing a bottle at Kyrie Irving after playoff game

    Cole Buckley, 21, is also subject to a lifetime ban at TD Garden and faces arraignment in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Lebanon receives French report regarding Beirut port blast

    Lebanon on Monday received a preliminary report from France regarding last year’s massive port blast in Beirut that killed and wounded thousands, judicial officials said. The officials said the French report is useful for the ongoing investigation in Beirut over the August blast, which decimated the country's main port and caused severe damage to surrounding areas.

  • Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

    Texas' GOP lieutenant governor suggests Republicans only have themselves to blame for Democrats killing election bill

  • Death of QAnon Follower at Capitol Leaves a Wake of Pain

    For months, Rosanne Boyland had been worrying her family with bizarre notions she had picked up on the internet: Actor Tom Hanks might be dead, she said. A national furniture chain was trafficking children. Many prominent Democrats were pedophiles. Then, early in January, she texted her older sister that she was heading to Washington, D.C., with a friend to support President Donald Trump and protest what was happening in the country. “I’m going to dc,” she wrote. “I dont know all the deets yet.” Boyland, 34, was one of five people who never made it home from the Jan. 6 protest, which erupted in violence when hundreds of people stormed into the Capitol. Her death has left her family grappling to understand how Boyland, who they say had never voted before 2020, wound up waving a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag amid a crowd of fanatic supporters of the former president before walking up the steps of the Capitol to her death. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Their frustration deepened further last week when Republicans in the Senate blocked an effort to establish an independent commission to look into the origins and the handling of the attack on the Capitol. “Why anyone would NOT want to find out what happened, even just to prevent it from happening again, is beyond me,” Boyland’s older sister, Lonna Cave, said in a text message after the vote. For months before the rally, Boyland had bombarded her friends and relatives with messages and links to long videos about the fantastical theories she had come to accept as fact. Many of the false claims spilled from QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy-theory movement that rose in popularity over the course of his presidency and promoted the idea that many Democrats and celebrities are part of a global pedophile ring — a theory that 15% of Americans believe, according to a poll last week. Many of its supporters falsely believed that President Joe Biden had stolen the election, and some attended Trump’s Jan. 6 rally. Boyland’s sudden fixation so alarmed her family members and friends that some of them asked her to stop talking to them about politics — or just to stop talking altogether. Some of her closest friends believe that Boyland was a vulnerable target for the conspiracy theorists. After a stint in drug rehabilitation, she had returned to her parents’ home and largely avoided drugs for several years, her family said. But the isolation brought about by the pandemic was making it harder. QAnon filled a void in her life, they said, helping distract her from thoughts of returning to drugs even as it acted as a different kind of hallucinogen. “I was worried that she was trading one addiction for another,” said Blaire Boyland, her younger sister. “It just seemed like, yes, she’s not doing drugs, but she’s very obsessively online, watching all these YouTube videos and going down the rabbit hole.” The family is also still struggling to understand how she died. From the video of the chaotic siege, it appeared that she had died after being caught in a crush of rioters. But the autopsy by the Washington medical examiner’s office did not find evidence of trampling and concluded that she had overdosed on amphetamines. Family members said it was likely that the only amphetamine in her body was the Adderall she took every day by prescription, although it appeared that she might have taken at least twice her prescribed dose. “We just want to find out what happened, to be able to rest,” Cave said. “This has been so messed up. We just want to grieve the normal way.” A Descent Into Conspiracy Theories For years, Boyland had been barred from voting because she had been convicted of felony drug possession, but she had also shown little interest in politics until 2020. In the fall, though, free from probation, she made it clear early on that she planned to cast a ballot for Trump. She registered to vote Oct. 3, a month before the election, records show. “She was so happy that she was able to vote,” recalled Stephen Marsh, 36, a friend of Boyland’s who said that she had been so thrilled that she had called his mother. “She was so excited about it because her past made it difficult for her to participate.” But her increasing absorption in the QAnon community was by that time pushing some of her closest friends away. “I care about you, but I think it would be best if we didn’t talk for a while,” Sydney Vinson, a friend since childhood, texted her on Oct. 3 after Boyland had sent her a long text message and screenshots about purported government manipulation of the news media. “Please don’t send me any more political stuff.” Boyland was the middle of three sisters, growing up in Kennesaw, Georgia, a city of 34,000 people about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta. She and her sisters were close as children, and her younger sister said she had been inspired by Boyland’s assertiveness and confidence. Even then, she had a penchant for conspiracy theories, her sisters said, but harmless ones, such as the existence of extraterrestrials or of Bigfoot. But when she was about 16, her life took a turn when she began dating an abusive boyfriend, her sisters said. She would blame black eyes on soccer practice and once came home with an unexplained shoulder injury. Around that time, she also got hooked on opioids. She eventually dropped out of high school, and her relationship with her family became strained. In 2009, when she was 23, she was charged with felony drug possession. Several other cases would follow, the most recent in April 2013, after which she was given five years of probation. It was only in July 2014, when she learned about the pregnancy of her older sister, Cave, that she pledged to be a better role model for her niece, her sisters said — and from that moment on, with a few brief relapses, she was largely sober. “She was always talking about how she couldn’t wait to be the aunt that was the cool aunt,” said Cave, who gave birth to her first daughter in March 2015. She now has two daughters, ages 5 and 6. Boyland grew close to both of them, often picking them up from school and documenting milestones in their lives. She spent much of her time going to group meetings and counseling other people who were struggling with drugs. At one point, she hoped to become a counselor herself. When the pandemic arrived, though, she had to spend much of her time alone at her parents’ house, and her in-person group meetings were canceled. She told her sisters that she frequently felt an urge to begin using drugs again. “She was really struggling,” Blaire Boyland said. “She tried doing the Zoom meetings, but she wasn’t getting anything out of it. She felt out of control.” Her friends began noticing that she was posting about conspiracy theories and about Trump. Before long, she was texting them about PizzaGate, a conspiracy theory that included false claims about Democrats’ trafficking of children in the basement of a pizza shop in Washington. “I’ve mostly been watching it all on youtube,” Boyland said in a text message to Vinson, her childhood friend. What most captured her attention, Vinson said, was the “Save the Children” slogan that QAnon members used to spread false claims about Democrats’ trafficking of children. “She cared about kids a lot,” Vinson said. “She thought she was fighting for children, in her own way, and just trying to spread the word about underground pedophile rings and just all of these things. I think QAnon had this way of making these things seem really believable.” At about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, Boyland began the roughly 10-hour drive to Washington with a friend, Justin Winchell. They parked in Virginia and took a bus into the city to see Trump at the rally, where he riled up the crowd with unsubstantiated claims that his election loss had been rigged. “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told the crowd. Boyland headed with many of the other protesters down the street to the Capitol. The Chaotic Siege Boyland could barely be made out at first in the footage of the crowd’s surge up the Capitol steps — a short figure, outfitted in a black hoodie and American-flag sunglasses. She disappeared into the mob inside the tunnel that presidents use when they emerge for their inaugurations. It was the scene of some of the day’s most brutal hand-to-hand fighting, and videos showed rioters crushing police officers between doors and warning that the crowd could become dangerously packed. Just minutes later, after a push by the police that sent the crowd tumbling back out of the tunnel, she could be seen lying on her side, after which two men dragged her away from the door and began trying to resuscitate her. It appeared to be a case of trampling. But then the medical examiner concluded that she had died of “acute amphetamine intoxication,” a ruling that left her family — convinced that she had not relapsed into drug abuse — flummoxed. She had been taking Adderall regularly under a doctor’s prescription and had not been seen to have any adverse effects, they said. Several forensic pathologists and toxicologists who reviewed the autopsy report said in interviews that the level of amphetamine in her blood — most likely from the Adderall — had been enough to be potentially fatal. Iain McIntyre, a former chief toxicologist at the San Diego County medical examiner’s office, said the level could be consistent with her having taken both of her 30-milligram daily doses at the same time, something Cave said her sister sometimes did. McIntyre said the high dosage of amphetamine, along with the raucous scene, her heart disease and obesity, could have been enough to make her heart stop. The day after Boyland's death, Cave’s husband, Justin, told reporters that Trump had “incited a riot last night that killed four of his biggest fans.” Then came a spate of cruel messages to the family from all sides — people who said they were glad Boyland had died, and others who had been infuriated by Justin Cave’s comments. The Caves were left wondering what they had missed and how they could have helped Boyland before she fell too deeply into the conspiracy theories. “That’s part of the reason I feel guilty, because none of us thought too much about it when she started looking into it,” Lonna Cave said. “I understand that she was somewhere she shouldn’t have been. But she would not have been here if it weren’t for all the misinformation.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company