West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker displays an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. On Monday, April 5, 2021, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia's largest county, two months after a CDC official warned that Kanawha county's outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.” (AP Photo/John Raby)
  • In this photo provided by Chad Cordell, signs for syringe returns are shown Saturday, March 6, 2021, at a nonprofit group's health fair in Charleston, W.Va. For years, West Virginia has had the nation's highest rate of drug overdose deaths. Now the state is wrestling with another, not entirely unrelated health emergency: a spike in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use. (Chad Cordell via AP)
1 / 2

HIV Outbreak West Virginia

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker displays an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. On Monday, April 5, 2021, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in West Virginia's largest county, two months after a CDC official warned that Kanawha county's outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.” (AP Photo/John Raby)
CUNEYT DIL
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bill that would regulate needle exchange programs passed the Republican-controlled legislature on Saturday. Critics have said more stringent requirements for distributing clean syringes will constrain the number of providers who give clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.

Supporters said the legislation would help those addicted to opioids get connected to health care services fighting substance abuse.

Participants would also need to show an identification card to get a syringe. Republicans backing the bill said it was necessary due to some needle exchange programs “operating so irresponsibly” that they were causing syringe litter.

But the new rules would take effect amid one of the nation's highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use.

The surge, clustered primarily around the capital of Charleston and the city of Huntington, is being attributed at least in part to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program.

City leaders and first responders complained that such a program in Kanawha County led to an increase in needles being left in public places and abandoned buildings, and it was shut down.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday submitted a congressional inquiry with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding an HIV outbreak in the county.

The West Virginia Democrat asked for the inquiry on behalf of the Kanawha County Commission two months after a CDC official warned that the county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.”

The legislation would require licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer an array of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.

Republican Sen. Mike Maroney said those “wraparound services” are the most important part of the bill.

Opponents say the bill’s stringent measures would force existing exchange programs to close. Democratic Sen. Ron Stollings called it a “knee jerk reaction to needle litter."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo said needle providers can cooperate with other organizations providing health outreach services in order to be in compliance with the proposed law.

Another provision would require syringes to be marked with the program passing them out. Takubo said that could help settle once-and-for-all the question of whether exchanges lead to litter.

On Friday, the House of Delegates added a provision that would give local governments the freedom to bar certain groups or providers from setting up a needle exchange program.

Recommended Stories

  • Man led Denton agencies in chase after trying to steal car with child inside, police say

    The mother confronted the man and another suspect, who then fled. They led authorities in a pursuit from Denton to Gainesville.

  • The Money Gap Between Black and White Americans Is Wider Than Ever – Can Businesses Fix It?

    A report this morning in the New York Times dives into the widening financial gap between white and Black Americans exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and what Biden's American Jobs Plan is...

  • Old documents fuel latest bid to halt Nevada lithium mine

    Few people had ever heard of Tiehm’s buckwheat when conservationists filed a petition two years ago to list the desert wildflower as an endangered species. Conservationists who discovered the records are urging the Bureau of Land Management to take administrative action to create a mile-buffer around the flower while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service considers formal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

  • Stalled at first jab: Vaccine shortages hit poor countries

    As many as 60 countries, including some of the world’s poorest, might be stalled at the first shots of their coronavirus vaccinations because nearly all deliveries through the global program intended to help them are blocked until as late as June. COVAX, the global initiative to provide vaccines to countries lacking the clout to negotiate for scarce supplies on their own, has in the past week shipped more than 25,000 doses to low-income countries only twice on any given day. Deliveries have all but halted since Monday.

  • In GOP strongholds, a big push on 'culture war' legislation

    An ardent abortion foe who once opposed allowing gay couples to be foster parents, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is the unlikeliest figure to complain about bills on the “culture wars" reaching his desk. “I was told this week that the nation is looking at Arkansas because I have on my desk another bill passed by the General Assembly that is a product of the cultural war in America," Hutchinson said as he announced his decision.

  • Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

    A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • French influencer takes on Bolivia’s 'plastic lake'

    Bolivia’s Uru Uru Lake is more plastic than waterreflecting years of pollution and the scar of climate change(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) VOLUNTEER, MAGALI HUARACHI, SAYING: "I am now in a lake, but made of plastic. I don't find myself at the Uru Uru lake. I think that if we all do our little bit, by picking up our garbage or coming to help here, then we are going to make this place beautiful in a while.''Local volunteers, workers and even a French influencer are trying to clean up the mess(SOUNDBITE) (French) FRENCH SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER, ALEX DESSARD, SAYING: "It's a shame that so much garbage has come here because it has accumulated in many years, perhaps a decade. Now we have to think about the future. Let's clean and then we become aware so that we don't have to clean again."The highland lake suffered a major drought in 2016that lowered its water levels while rivers deposited mountains of plastic waste

  • Why an Indianapolis School District Turned to Bus Drivers to Keep Students on Track During the Pandemic

    This article originally appeared at Chalkbeat Indiana and is published in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Exchange On a recent morning, several Wayne Township high school students missing class received wake-up calls. But it wasn’t a teacher calling, or a counselor. It was school bus driver Erica Woods, working double duty as a case manager […]

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • These Prefabricated Homes Showcase the Beauty and Innovative of Sustainable Living

    While locations of the kitchen and bathrooms are set, clients can customize the layouts to fit their needs, including open or traditional floor plans, and add amenities such as balconies, gardens, and parking. Architect Jeffrey Sommers of Square Root designed the semi-customizable C3 Pre-fab—the first LEED Platinum–certified home in Chicago—using corrugated Galvalume, reclaimed wood, and fiber cement. Modular construction allowed the firm to build on a narrow site that would have not have allowed traditional building methods.

  • Covid: Australia faces vaccine delays after changing AstraZeneca advice

    It is now advising Australians aged under 50 to get another vaccine, causing concerns over supplies.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • How are Americans using their $1,400 stimulus checks? Here’s what a survey found

    The American Rescue plan went into effect in March and provided most Americans with relief payments.

  • Labour unveils plan to hand each Scot £75 to boost high street recovery

    Every adult in Scotland would be offered £75 to spend on high streets and the opportunity to go on state-subsidised domestic holidays under economic recovery plans being put forward by Labour. Anas Sarwar said that the package of measures would amount to the largest stimulus in the history of devolution and offer a major boost to the country’s ailing retail and tourism industries. Under the proposals, every Scot aged 16 or over would receive a prepaid card to the value of £75 which they could spend in non-food businesses over six months. Meanwhile, for those choosing to spend at least two days on holiday in Scotland, the government would pay up to £100 towards a third night in accommodation. The 'third night free' scheme would be available to Scottish residents as well as those travelling to the country.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Disneyland's Marvel Avengers Campus set to open June 4 at Disney California Adventure Park

    Disneyland Resort is giving Marvel fans a chance to enter the universe starting June 4 when Avengers Campus is set to open.

  • Why Jalen McDaniels is a shining product of Hornets’ development focus and investment

    The Charlotte Hornets’ renewed attention to detail in drafting and development has seen players like McDaniels grow from late draft picks to impactful fill-in starters.

  • You should have 3-6 months of savings for emergency medical situations - here's how to get started

    Healthcare experst recommend you save 3-6 months of your living expenses for emergency situations. Use a FDIC or HSA to store your savings safely.

  • Meghan Markle won't travel to Prince Philip's funeral. Experts say flying while pregnant during the pandemic can be risky.

    An OB-GYN said flying while pregnant is generally safe before 36 weeks. Meghan Markle, whose due date is not known, didn't get clearance to fly.

  • Social-media users who reposted Khloé Kardashian's unedited bikini photo speak out after being threatened with legal action

    Insider spoke with three social-media users who were asked by Kardashian's team to delete a widely shared picture that was seemingly unedited.