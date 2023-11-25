West Virginia leads in the nation in deer collisions

Nov. 25—PRINCETON — Deer are roaming throughout the woods along with hunters this fall, but they are also running in front of oncoming vehicles throughout West Virginia and making the state the nation's leader for deer strike crashes.

Fortunately, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has numbers the public can call when a dead deer is seen in a roadway and causing a hazard.

According to insurance statistics, the Mountain State leads the nation in deer strike accidents on the state's roads.

"We live in a mountainous, rural area where wildlife is prevalent," said Joe Pack, P.E. West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of Operations. "The more rural the area, the more likely accidents are to happen."

Between Jan. 1 and Monday, Nov. 20, there were 10,618 deer that were hit on West Virginia highways, as well as 15 bears. Coyotes and other wild animals are also occasionally struck by cars on Mountain State roads, WVDOH officials said.

Cleaning up after those accidents falls to the men and women who work in the WVDOH field offices spread throughout the state.

"We treat it just like any other road obstruction," Pack said.

A deer in the middle of an interstate poses more of a threat to the public than a deer on the side of a rural road, so the WVDOH takes care of the most dangerous sites first.

But WVDOH work crews might not be aware of every single animal strike.

People seeing a dead deer or other animal in or near a state roadway can report it through the Safety With Action Today (SWAT) hotline. Call 1-833-WVROADS, email WVROADS@wv.gov, or visit https://dotforms.wv.gov/cra to file a report of an animal strike online.

Citizens may also contact their local WVDOH field office. The WVDOH District 10 office in Mercer County, which also covers McDowell County, can be reached at 304-487-5228.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

