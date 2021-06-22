West Virginia man charged in 2019 Aiken County kidnapping, attempted murder

Jun. 22—A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Friday in connection to a 2019 attempted murder and kidnapping.

Johnathan Jay Jennings, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

Three other suspects also have been arrested in connection with this case.

Hannah Zaire Chandler, 19, of Wagener; Mariah Ruth Burnett, 22, of Aiken; and Traiquan Levell Smith, 25, of Graniteville, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault/attempted murder and one count of armed robbery, according to jail records.

Smith was additionally charged with possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime and second-degree domestic violence, jail records show.

On July 5, 2019, two victims were picked up at The American Hearth Inn by the four subjects who were "making promises of sexual intercourse," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

According to the incident report, the victims were taken to an "unknown residence located in Aiken County."

The victims said they were worried about the location they were brought to and after entering the residence, a person wearing a mask attempted to "pistol whip" one of the victims from behind, according to the report.

One victim stated that eight to 12 Black males entered the room, and they ran out of the back door, tripping on the steps and falling.

They were then approached by one of the suspects pointing an AK-47 at them. They told the suspect that they had money at their grandparent's residence and one of the victims was struck three times, according to the report.

The other victim escaped during the incident.

One victim stated the suspects began "stomping, kicking, punching and striking him further with the gun," according to the report.

The suspects took all of the victim's money out of his car, removed money he had on his person and put him in the car to get money the victim told them was at his residence, according to the report.

During the drive to the victim's residence in Edgefield County, the subjects threatened to kill the victim multiple times, according to the report.

The victim stated they observed Facebook profiles of some of the suspects involved and feared retaliation, according to the report.