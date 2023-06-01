West Virginia man charged in burglaries of grieving relatives' homes

Jun. 1—OAKLAND — A Fairmont, West Virginia, man has entered guilty pleas in a string of burglaries committed while the homeowners were attending funeral services or viewings for their family members, the Garrett County State's Attorney's Office said.

Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Garrett County Circuit Court to two counts each of first-, third- and fourth-degree burglary.

The crimes occurred between November 2018 and September 2022 in which homeowners in Garrett County reported to authorities that their homes had been burglarized while they attended funeral services for close relatives.

It is believed that Vessecchia used obituaries to identify the deceased's relatives, who likely would be away from their homes to attend viewings or funerals.

Vessecchia is said to have stolen jewelry, cash, firearms and other valuables in the burglaries.

"This was truly a cold-hearted and egregious series of crimes," Garrett County State's Attorney Christian Mash said. "The defendant made a calculated decision to take advantage of innocent people at perhaps the most vulnerable point in their lives, and I will seek a sentence that reflects that."

Vessecchia is being held in the Garrett County Detention Center pending a sentencing hearing.

The Garrett County Sheriff's Office and Maryland State Police investigated the incidents.