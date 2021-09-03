West Virginia man faces Level 1 child molest charges

Sep. 3—ANDERSON — A West Virginia man in the process of moving to Anderson faces two Level 1 felony charges of child molesting.

John W. McCutcheon III, 47, of Spencer, West Virginia, said during his initial court appearance Friday that he's in the process of moving to the 2000 block of Manor Lane.

His bond was reduced from $135,000 at the time of his arrest to $50,000 full cash.

McCutcheon said he graduated from high school but only reads at a third grade level.

"I have a problem reading the charge," he told magistrate Mike Withers."My attorney will explain it to me."

McCutcheon asked if he could be released to in-home detention, a request Withers denied.

McCutcheon said his sister was in the process of hiring an attorney.

Withers said McCutcheon, if convicted, would face a possible prison sentence of 20 to 50 years on each count with the advisory sentence being 30 years.

He is accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl.

The girl told family members that McCutcheon touched her under her clothing while the two slept in a tent, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Officer Matthew Kopp.

The girl said McCutcheon told her to roll over toward him before putting his hand up her shirt and beginning to rub and squeeze her breast.

McCutcheon then touched the girl beneath her pants before she asked him to stop, according to the affidavit. He told the girl not to tell anyone about "their secret."

The girl said she told her grandmother what happened on Aug. 24. She said a few days after the first incident in the tent, there was a second incident, but she had not told her family.

During an interview with authorities, the girl said McCutcheon came into her bedroom around 9 p.m. a few days after they were in the tent. She said McCutcheon pulled her pants down under the blankets and began to rub her.

The grandmother told police that arrangements were made for McCutcheon to watch the girl while the girl's mother was at work and that is why her granddaughter told her what happened.

McCutcheon told police that he slept in a tent with the girl in early August, and the girl was in and out of the tent throughout the night. He denied all of the allegations.

He said while they were in the tent, the girl told him she was scared of the dark so he rubbed her back, according to the affidavit.

When investigators began to question McCutcheon about the second incident, he requested an attorney.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.