West Virginia man head to trial in juvenile assault case

May 6—BOSWELL — A West Virginia man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of assaulting two underage girls in Quemahoning and Jenner townships for many years, authorities said.

Adam Joshua Croyle, 35, of Moundsville, W.Va., waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.

State police in Somerset said Croyle assaulted one girl at a Jenner Township home multiple times from Aug. 1, 2008 to Oct. 31, 2013.

Troopers allege that Croyle assaulted the second girl at a home in Quemahoning Township from Nov. 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2016.

Croyle was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Croyle reportedly admitted to touching the girls but he did not understand why, the complaint said.

Croyle is being held in the Somerset County Jail.