West Virginia man heads to trial in juvenile assault case
May 6—BOSWELL — A West Virginia man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of assaulting two underage girls in Quemahoning and Jenner townships for many years, authorities said.
Adam Joshua Croyle, 35, of Moundsville, West Virginia, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
State police in Somerset said Croyle allegedly assaulted one girl at a Jenner Township home multiple times from Aug. 1, 2008, to Oct. 31, 2013.
Troopers allege that Croyle assaulted the second girl at a home in Quemahoning Township from Nov. 1, 2013, to Dec. 31, 2016.
Croyle was charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Croyle allegedly admitted to touching the girls, but said he did not understand why, the complaint said.
Croyle is being held in the Somerset County Jail.