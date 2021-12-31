West Virginia man pleads guilty to burglary, drug possession charges

.

A West Virginia man accused of breaking into a Cabin Hill Road home multiple times this year, recently plead guilty to two counts of burglary and as many drug-related charges as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Robert K. Warren, 48, of Ripley, W.Va., entered guilty pleas to the two-counts of burglary, second-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felonies, on Dec. 28 in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

The plea agreement between Warren and the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney's Office calls for a joint-recommended prison term of 6 to 8 years, although the final sentence will be at the discretion of Judge Daniel G. Padden.

A sentencing date and a hearing to determine restitution are pending in the common pleas court.

The Cabin Hill Road residence reportedly found Warren rummaging through undisclosed items in his basement in October.

A bill of information charging Warren with two counts of burglary and one count of aggravated possession of drugs was filed by the office of Prosecutor Lindsey Angler on Dec. 21.

More: Man facing felony charges after being caught inside a Cabin Hill Road home

Warren was identified by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office as a suspect in other alleged burglary incidents at the same Cabin Hill Road home.

Online court records list the offense dates contained in the bill of information as April 20, Aug. 27 and Oct. 5, when Warren was arrested by deputies outside the home following a brief foot pursuit.

Warren is also facing the unrelated count of aggravated possession of drugs that was returned by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court Grand Jury on Sept. 24, 2020.

Guernsey County Sheriff's Office

According to reports at the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the Cabin Hill Road residence at 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 15, after the male homeowner called 911 to report finding a man in his basement.

The caller told deputies he returned home to pick up items and heard a noise in the basement. He reportedly checked the outside door to the basement, but found it was closed.

Story continues

The man then returned to the living area and again heard noises coming from the basement. He armed himself with a pistol and entered the basement where he allegedly found Warren going through items.

Warren was reportedly ordered at gunpoint by the homeowner to lay on the floor while he called 911 and his son, who also responded to the residence armed with a shotgun.

The son told deputies Warren was cooperative at first, but later became agitated and approached him in an aggressive manner. The son struck Warren in the groin with the shotgun and the suspect fled through the basement door as deputies arrived on scene.

He was chased into a wooded area, where he fell in a ditch, injuring his arm.

Warren was taken into custody before being transported by Cassell Station EMS to Southeastern Med for treatment. After being released from the Cambridge hospital, he was incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

Deputies reported finding several items from the Cabin Hill Road residence in Warren's possession. The items included a gold and diamond ring, a General Motors vehicle key and the key to an all-terrain vehicle.

Deputies said Warren confessed to taking the items from the home.

The drug-related offense that led to the grand jury indictment in 2020 reportedly occurred on May 9 of that year.

Warren twice failed to appear for pretrial hearings on May 3 and Aug. 26, while the case was pending in the common pleas court resulting in two increases in his bond.

Bond for Warren was set by the court at $100,000, cash or surety, with no 10% allowed and a personal recognizance bond with special conditions.

Warren was still incarcerated in the county jail after the plea hearing.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: West Virginia man pleads guilty to burglary, drug possession charges