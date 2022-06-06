West Virginia Man stopped at Pittsburgh International Airport with loaded handgun in carry-on bag

A man from Wheeling, West Virginia, was stopped after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday.

According to officers the man had on him a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets.

Allegheny County police confiscated the gun.

The man told officers that he forgot he had put the gun in his backpack.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” said TSA’s federal security director for the airport, Karen Keys-Turner. “Knowing where you put your gun is part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86% were loaded.

