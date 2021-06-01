West Virginia man used Snapchat to stalk a 13-year-old girl in Kentucky, police say

Jeremy Chisenhall
·1 min read

A West Virginia man was arrested in Kentucky over the weekend after state police discovered he was allegedly using Snapchat to stalk a 13-year-old girl.

Brian Ash, a 21-year-old West Virginia man, was detained and charged Sunday after he used Snapchat to contact a 13-year-old girl, Kentucky State Police said. He then used Snapchat’s mapping feature to track her location, according to police. Police were called by the 13-year-old girl’s mother, who said Ash was sitting in his car outside an apartment complex in Corbin.

Police found Ash and learned he had allegedly been in the area for two days. Ash continuously followed the 13-year-old girl and made attempts to contact her and “lure her” from her residence, police said.

Ash was charged with stalking, unlawful transaction with a minor, disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, endangering the welfare of a minor and distributing tobacco and vape products to minors, according to state police. Ash was also charged with multiple traffic violations.

Ash was in the Knox County Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

