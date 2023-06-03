West Virginia police officer killed, suspect arrested after hours-long manhunt

A suspect was taken into custody for fatally shooting a police officer and wounding another following an hours-long manhunt in West Virginia, authorities said.

State police Sgt. Cory Maynard was killed in the shooting, Gov. Jim Justice confirmed in a statement, adding that he was “absolutely heartbroken” over the loss. He and first lady Cathy Justice extended their sympathies to Maynard’s family.

“The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all,” he added.

Following his statement, the governor issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags to be displayed at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Maynard.

The deadly violence unfolded Friday afternoon as officers responded to a complaint of a shooting in the Beech Creek area of Mingo County. When they arrived on the scene, the suspect, identified as Timothy Kennedy, opened fire, striking Maynard. The officer was then rushed to a nearby hospital in Logan where he died from his wounds a short time later.

A second victim was also hit by the gunfire, though their status was not clear as of Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported, but those at a nearby graduation celebration were urged to stay indoors amid authorities’ search for the gunman.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, investigators said 29-year-old Kennedy was spotted in the Beech Creek area. He was arrested shortly after he approached a command center set up by state police, WITN reported.

Other details about the shooting, including motive and the events leading up to it, were not provided.

