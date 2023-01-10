West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

FILE - West Virginia Secretary of State Andrew "Mac" Warner attends the summer conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Baton Rouge, La., on July 8, 2022. Warner, a Republican, announced that he is running for governor Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
LEAH WILLINGHAM
·2 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor.

“We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by law from seeking a third term.

Warner previously lost to current Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in the 2004 general election for governor. He also lost in a U.S. House GOP primary race in 2010. Before that, he had served in the U.S. Army for 23 years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel.

He said his decades of service, including in the military, have instilled in him a “an appreciation for organizational structures, a skilled chain of command, the importance of staffing issues, and the need to build strong, competent teams.”

After Warner took over as secretary of state in 2017, he fired 16 employees — one-third of the office’s staff — and the state had to pay more than $3 million in wrongful termination legal settlements.

The employees sued, alleging he terminated them over their political affiliations. All but one of the employees Warner fired were registered Democrats. Of the 22 new hires, 19 were Republicans.

After President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Warner, as the state's top elections official, said he supported the state’s involvement in a lawsuit challenging electoral results in swing states won by Biden. He also made an appearance at a “March for Trump” rally in Charleston, where he appeared to be holding up a “Stop the Steal” sign.

Warner is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the West Virginia University College of Law.

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil Prosecutors Eye Bolsonaro’s Assets as Rich Backers Disavow Riots

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian prosecutors asked a court to seize the assets of former President Jair Bolsonaro as their investigation of the violent, anti-government riots that shook the country Sunday expands beyond the demonstrators themselves.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment i

  • Never A Dull Moment: The Formative Fun Of Rod Stewart’s Mercury Years

    Rod's years on Mercury Records provided him with some of his best material, and some of the best fun he ever had.

  • Arkansas lawmakers say education top issue as session starts

    Arkansas lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session Monday, with Republicans enjoying expanded supermajorities and embracing an agenda by incoming Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders that calls for overhauling the state's education system. House and Senate leaders called the education legislation, as well as income tax cuts and public safety measures being pushed by Sanders, their top priorities as they convened. Sanders, who served as press secretary in former President Donald Trump's White House, was set to be sworn in as the state's 47th governor on Tuesday.

  • Capital murder case in Austin sent to Texas Court of Criminal Appeals

    A capital murder case out of Austin has been sent back to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals for a second look following a Supreme Court decision.

  • 'I'm probably going to be frustrated as hell': Sack mark no consolation for Myles Garrett

    Myles Garrett tied his single-season Browns sack record against the Steelers. The fact the season ended with another loss was his lasting thought.

  • Pete Davidson dating former co-star?

    Leah Henry joins Good Day DC to help break down the top celebrity stories of the day.

  • GE HealthCare expects 5%-7% organic revenue growth in 2023 on strong demand

    "We are seeing the supply chain environment continue to improve with demand for our products and services growing in 2023," Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini said in a statement. GE HealthCare expects its adjusted operating margin to be in the range of 15% to 15.5%, an expansion of 50-100 basis points from 2022. The revenue growth forecast is in line with the company's medium-term target of mid-single-digit organic revenue increase that it gave last month.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Associate Nishad Singh Is Third to Meet With Prosecutors

    (Bloomberg) -- Former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh met with federal prosecutors in a bid to become the third member of Sam Bankman-Fried’s inner circle to seek a cooperation deal in the fraud case over the cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Invest

  • Bill over abortion court leak struck down in North Dakota

    Months after the unprecedented leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, lawmakers in North Dakota considered — and struck down — a bill to criminalize court leaks on Tuesday. Introduced by the North Dakota Supreme Court, the bill would have let prosecutors charge people with misdemeanors for leaking information on pending court decisions in the state. Republican Rep. Landon Bahl, of Grand Forks, said the bill was a direct response to the leak of the Dobbs decision.

  • Who is running for secretary of state in Kentucky's 2023 primary elections?

    The 2023 Kentucky primary elections will be held May 16. There will be six state office races, including secretary of state.

  • 'Baked Alaska' sentenced to two months in prison for role in U.S. Capitol riot

    The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" was sentenced on Tuesday to two months in prison after having pleaded guilty last year to a misdemeanor charge stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol. Anthime "Tim" Gionet, had admitted in July to being part of the mob that entered the Capitol without authorization and occupied the building for hours. He was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden to pay a $2,000 fine and $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol building in the assault by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

  • Joe Burrow’s no-look pass and epic quote make waves

    A pass and quote have Joe Burrow trending -- for good reason.

  • This $18.5 Million Cliffside Manse in the British Virgin Islands Offers Sweeping Views of the Bay Below

    The contemporary home, called Constellations, comes with private beach access and dual primary suites.

  • Judge blocks some of New Jersey's new gun restrictions

    A federal judge on Monday blocked parts of a recently passed New Jersey law restricting where people in the state may carry guns, an early test of some states' efforts to pass gun control measures in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year expanding gun rights nationwide. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb said that the state's new restrictions violated the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Other parts of the law, which was signed last month by Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, are not part of the lawsuit and remain in effect.

  • George Santos Now Accused Of Extensive Lies About Campaign Finances

    The newly elected GOP House member has already admitted to lying to voters about his work and education history.

  • The gap between Georgia football and Alabama has only gotten wider | Goodbread

    The gap between Alabama football and back-to-back College Football Playoff champion Georgia has only gotten wider. So, what's now?

  • After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit

    From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court. Tuesday, Newsom announced California likely won't collect enough money in taxes to pay for all of its obligations, leaving a $22.5 billion hole in its budget. Newsom and the state's budget writers have been signaling for well over a year that California was sailing into economic headwinds.

  • Pete Was Seen on a Date With His Former Co-Star Weeks After His Split from Emrata—A Look Back at His Exes

    Does he still have BDE?

  • Could the GOP House speaker drama hurt Republicans in 2024?

    Congressional Democrats say Republicans will pay a price at the polls in the 2024 elections due to last week’s very visible GOP battle to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker

  • Women's college basketball winners and losers: UConn hits another rough patch; Angel Reese's milestone

    Plus, the Cavinder twins are dominating at Miami, Dre'Una Edwards' transfer gets messy, this week's top games to watch and the latest AP Top 25 poll.