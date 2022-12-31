West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023

FatCamera / Getty Images

Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West Virginia. Benefits are distributed monthly to Mountain State Cards, the state’s version of the EBT card. Recipients can also look forward to another hefty cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in January 2023, boosting benefits by 12.5%.

Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5%

In West Virginia, SNAP eligibility is based on household size, income, assets and some household expenses. Most people must pass a gross income test and net income test; however, certain deductions are applied to income. Additionally, households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration.

You can apply for West Virginia SNAP benefits online through DHHR’s WV PATH system. You can also print out a SNAP application and submit the completed form to your DHHR county office.

SNAP recipients in West Virginia can use their Mountain State Card for additional benefits — including discounts on certain products and services. For example, SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription for $6.99 per month. Your Mountain State Card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

SNAP benefits are deposited onto Mountain State Cards over the first nine days of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Cash benefits are sent out on the first calendar day of every month. Deposits are typically made between midnight and 8:00 a.m. If funds do not show in your account, contact your worker or the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

Here is when you can expect SNAP deposits to your Mountain State Card in January 2023:

Last name’s first letter is: Benefits available: B,X,Y, or Z Jan. 1st C or F Jan. 2nd H,N, or V Jan. 3rd I,M,O, or U Jan. 4th Q or S Jan. 5th A or W Jan. 6th J,K, or P Jan. 7th D,E, or R Jan. 8th G,L, or T Jan. 9th

The Mountain State Card can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at most grocery stores and some retail stores as well as participating farmers’ markets. With SNAP Stretch, you can double your purchasing power or even triple when you bring a child. Visit the West Virginia Farmers Markets Locator to find markets participating in SNAP and SNAP Stretch.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In West Virginia, you also can’t use your Mountain State Card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program.

