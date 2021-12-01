West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Thursday in Berkeley County

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on U.S. 11 on Thursday night.

The primary purpose of the checkpoint, which starts at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the 7400 block of U.S. 11, is to educate motorists about the dangers of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to a news release from state police.

Drivers will be checked for any infractions as well, according to the release.

U.S. 11 is also known as Winchester Avenue.

