West Virginia State Police investigating two jail deaths, including a Marion County woman

Oct. 21—GREENWOOD, W.Va. — West Virginia State Police are investigating at least two inmate deaths and the injury of another inmate that were reported Tuesday at the North Central Regional Jail.

Jail staff found the body of 35-year-old Anthony Richard Jones, of Clarksburg, dead in the regional jail, which serves Marion and Harrison counties and others in North Central West Virginia.

Sgt. S. R. Curran was notified on Oct. 19 that were multiple incidents which that resulted in the death of one inmate and the hospitalization of one other

"The seriously wounded inmate has been identified as William Bolton Adams III, 50, of Ritchie County W.Va. These two incidents are believed to involve several inmates," states a prepared statement from Capt. R.A. Maddy of the state police.

A second death also occurred at the jail on this same date, but jail officials have not released the name of the inmate.

In what state police believe is a separate incident, jail staff found Jacqueline Veronique Pyles, 24, of Farmington deceased at the jail, however, they did not state whether she was found in her cell or other part of the jail.

"At this time the second death is believed to have been a self-inflicted and completely unrelated to the other two incidents. No fowl play is suspected in the second death," W.Va. state police said.

According to published reports, Clarksburg Police charged Jones with third-offense driving on an operator's license suspended or revoked for DUI in early October.