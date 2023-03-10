West Virginia State Police reports officer involved shooting in McDowell County

Mar. 10—BIG SANDY — One man was injured Friday during an officer involved shooting while troopers with the West Virginia State Police were serving a search warrant.

At about 5:45 a.m., members of the West Virginia State Police SRT acting in cooperation with the FBI served a search warrant at the residence of Jeremy Lester in reference to the possession and distribution of child pornography, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy with the State Police

Upon entry, members were confronted by Darius Lester, 22 of Big Sandy, who was armed and attempted to attack the members with a hammer. Members engaged the suspect and shots were fired stopping the threat, Maddy said.

First aid was administered on scene until EMS arrived. Darius Lester was transported to Raleigh General Hospital for his injuries. The status of this investigation is active and ongoing, Maddy stated.

