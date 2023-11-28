West Virginia State Police seeking attempted murder suspect

Nov. 28—PRINCETON — The West Virginia State Police is asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect facing felony charges including attempted murder after a weekend shooting incident near a Princeton-area restaurant.

Christopher Bigelow of the Mercer County area is facing multiple felonies including attempted murder, four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to Senior Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Dairy Queen on Oakvale Road near Princeton, Fox said.

There was an argument and a firearm was discharged once. There were no injuries.

Bigelow is considered armed and dangerous, Fox stated.

Anyone with information about Bigelow's whereabouts can contact Fox at 304-425-2101.

