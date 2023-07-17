West Virginia State Police trooper shot during traffic stop in Raleigh County

Jul. 17—MIDWAY — A search got underway Monday morning after a West Virginia State Police trooper was shot and injured during a traffic stop in Raleigh County.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop about 9:16 a.m. on a white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing West Virginia registration 68H949 at the Dollar General in Midway, WV off of Exit 42 of I-77, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.

At 9:22 am the suspect produced a firearm and fired one round striking the trooper in the elbow, Maddy said.

The suspect is believed to be Scott Arthur O'Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, Maddy stated. The suspect fled in the suspect vehicle in an unknown direction. There is older damage present on the driver's side A pillar, hood and fender near the rear view mirror.

If anyone locates the suspect vehicle or suspect, call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304 256-6700.

